The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a four-lane access-controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh connecting Barabanki to Bahraich with a total capital outlay of ₹6,969.04 crore. The highway, 102 km in length, will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). Designed to rectify severe geometric deficiencies and sharp curves on the existing NH 927, the project includes 48.28 km of bypasses to ensure high-speed transit away from congested habitations. Cabinet approves 4-lane 102-km highway in Uttar Pradesh

Beyond local decongestion, the corridor will serve as a strategic cross-border trade link. It will establish a vital transit route between India and Nepal via the Nepalganj border, significantly improving access to the Rupaidiha Land Port. The project is also closely integrated with the PM GatiShakti framework, connecting three economic nodes—including a SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and two mega food parks—alongside two social nodes and 12 logistics nodes.

“Furthermore, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the extension from Bahraich to Rupaidiha. This means a complete arrangement for reaching the Nepal border via a four-lane access-controlled highway will be established. This route serves Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and those traveling toward Nepal,” union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during the press briefing.

The socio-economic impact of the project is expected to be substantial, with an estimated generation of 36.54 lakh person-days of direct employment and 43.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment. The upgrade will also feature a six-lane mega bridge over the Ghaghra River and will enhance connectivity to the Shravasti Airport and various important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

One of the most anticipated benefits is the drastic reduction in travel time for commuters and freight. “The travel time on this highway, which is currently three hours, will be reduced to one hour; this will provide a very good benefit,” the minister said. The project will also improve connectivity to the Shravasti Airport and numerous Buddhist tourist and pilgrimage sites in the region, the minister added.