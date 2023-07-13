Bill to amend IIM Act among three cleared by Cabinet

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet met on Wednesday to approve three bills ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, two functionaries familiar with the developments said. The original Jan Vishwas Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December.

The first was a bill on amending the IIM Act to include the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai as the 21st IIM. The Union cabinet, according to the functionaries, also approved amendments to the Jan Vishwas Bill, a legislation aimed to amend old laws to improve ease of living.

The original bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2022. The Jan Vishwas bill aims to amend 42 laws across multiple sectors such as agriculture, environment, and media and publication. According to PRS Legislative Research, the bill “converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act, 1898 are being removed”.

The new amendments have been approved after the joint committee of Parliament examined the bill and gave its report.

A third bill to further amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) act has also been passed, said a functionary. All three bills are now expected to be brought in Parliament for passage.

In 2020, a committee constituted by the ministry had submitted its report on the feasibility of the plan of upgrading NITIE as an IIM.

The IIM bill is likely to be introduced amid the ongoing tussle between the Union ministry of education and the premium B-schools over ignoring the advice of the latter.

For instance, in 2020, the government had raised concern over the one-year executive MBA degree offered by the IIMs and said that it was not in accordance with UGC regulations. However, the IIMs continued offering these degrees. Last year, IIM-Rohtak reappointed its director for the second time even after a controversy over academic credentials and the ministry’s opposition.

Under the present IIM Act, in force since January 2018, the 20 IIMs were granted greater autonomy and the board of governors of each institute has 19 members who include just one representative each from the central and state governments. The board has the power to appoint the search panels for the appointment of new directors and chairpersons, and later makes the appointments if it agrees with the search panels’ recommendations.

Earlier, the education ministry used to appoint IIM directors, chairpersons and board members.

