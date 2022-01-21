Calcutta high court lawyers seek stern action against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

KOLKATA: A section of lawyers of the Calcutta high court wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India, chief justice of the Calcutta high court and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking stern actions against Trianmool Congress MP and senior advocate of Calcutta high court Kalyan Banerjee.

The two-page letter signed by 157 lawyers and members of the Calcutta high court accused Kalyan Banerjee of nepotism, giving undue preference to certain lady lawyers and speaking ill against West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“There have been numerous instances where certain lady lawyers have been given undue preference over deserving lawyers in exchange of unexplainable favours. Other female lawyers have also complained of Kalyan Banerjee’s behavior and stated that his approach towards them has been dishonorable and depraved,” the latter said.

This comes after Kalyan Banerjee spoke out against Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee who is also the party’s national general secretary.

While Abhishek Banerjee last week opined that all political gatherings should be suspended for the next two months, more than 53,000 Covid tests were conducted in his Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency. The MP tweeted that it was a record.

Kalyan Banerjee, however, said: “I have no other leader than Mamata Banerjee. He (Abhishek) is opposing the Mamata Banerjee government. In this way, the state government has been challenged.”

The letter sent by the lawyers also said: “It is pertinent to mention that Kalyan Banerjee despite being most unpopular, has been using his political position and power to make room for his puppets including his son and daughter in the government panel of lawyers.”

Kalyan Banerjee, however, refused to comment saying that he was following the instructions of Mamata Banerjee in the true spirit.

“I am following didi’s instructions in true spirit. I won’t make any comment. Didi is looking after the entire episode,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Goa on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee said that Kalyan Banerjee’s statements prove there is democracy within the party.

“Even I have no other leader than Mamata Banerjee. So, what’s wrong with Kalyan Banerjee’s statements? Also, his statements prove that there is democracy within TMC, which is good,” he said.