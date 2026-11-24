Over the last week, residents have been turning up with unusual requests outside the Border Security Force (BSF)’s high-security Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Manipur’s Churachandpur. Many of them have never stepped out of Manipur and want a rare glimpse of 26 camels in the temperate hill town. The camels were brought from the edge of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur for the BSF’s December 1 62nd Raising Day celebrations.

The camels were brought in trucks from Rajasthan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The celebrations will feature a march of personnel from the BSF’s Eastern and Western Commands, a parade showcasing operational capabilities and equipment, a display of anti-drone systems, artillery, tracking and explosive-detection dogs, and motorcycle stunts.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Top officers are supervising preparations for the celebrations from the BSF headquarters in Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest. The choice of venue is significant as ethnic violence has roiled Manipur since May 2023. Churachandpur has been a hotspot for the Meitei-Kuki violence.

The camels, deployed for patrolling in inhospitable desert terrain along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan and Gujarat, will be part of the BSF parade in Churachandpur. They are stealing the show as most people in Manipur have seen camels only in books, photographs or films. The arrival of the camels triggered a rush of curiosity. Residents, young and old, have been queuing up for a glimpse. Influential locals, government officials and police officers are calling BSF personnel to request permission for people to see the camels.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An official said that locals have been inquiring about the camels and want to take videos. “They also bring their children outside the camp requesting permission. There is curiosity and a wish to see the animal,” said an official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said that locals have been inquiring about the camels and want to take videos. “They also bring their children outside the camp requesting permission. There is curiosity and a wish to see the animal,” said an official. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The official said people took photos and videos when the camels were brought in trucks, and some of the videos were circulated on social media. The official added that BSF officers have been receiving requests from influential residents and local representatives to allow people to see the camels. “Some of the locals are helpful and assist the force in its functioning here. So some locals were allowed brief visits, but officers ensured the camels were not disturbed. The camels are preparing for the parade.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Churachandpur Bar Association president Grace Simte, who managed to see camels for the first time, said many people in town want to see them. “Camels are not found in Manipur. Some of us requested BSF officers to let us see the animals, as it would be our first time. The officers were kind enough to let us see the animals and take photographs. I consider myself lucky.”

Simte added that many people in the town are trying their best and making requests to see the camels. “I am getting so many requests from my friends. I told my friends that I pestered the BSF officers for almost a week before being allowed to see the animal briefly. It was exciting, and I was thrilled.” Simte said the excitement extends beyond children. She added that adults are equally keen to see the animals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mung Valte, a Churachandpur resident who saw a camel on Sunday, said the BSF requested people not to gather in large numbers outside its campus, citing security concerns. “Many friends and relatives who heard that I saw the camels are now requesting me to show them the camel too. I myself have to thank a friend who helped.”

Valte added that some people have seen the camel outside Manipur, but many have only heard about it. “We cannot describe the excitement in town to see an animal that may be common for people in the cities but is rare here. There are different exotic and rare animals in the jungles here, but camels are not among them. We requested the officers to display some of the camels in the town’s public ground for the children to see,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BSF officers said local politicians and residents are requesting that the animals be shown to children before the force transports them back to Rajasthan after the Raising Day celebrations. No decision has been made on this yet.

The camels were brought in trucks, with two animals accommodated in each vehicle. The journey took nearly three weeks. The camels halted at BSF units en route and were accompanied by veterinary doctors and food supplies. The route was chosen to give the camels time to acclimatise during the journey from the deserts of Rajasthan, through the plains of north India and to the hills of the northeast.