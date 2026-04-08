Campaigns for the April 9 by-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies wrapped up on Tuesday evening. Campaigning for bypolls in Karnataka ends

With the 48-hour silence period in effect, candidates are now restricted to limited door-to-door outreach. The elections were triggered by the deaths of Congress legislators Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti. The ruling party has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South and Umesh Meti in Bagalkot, both relatives of the deceased legislators, a move that the party believes will consolidate local support.

In the final stretch, the ruling party continued its focus on its welfare programmes, presenting the bypolls as an assessment of schemes aimed at backward classes, minorities and economically weaker sections. Chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar led the campaign.Shivakumar said that he has campaigned in both Bagalkot and Davanagere South, and people are happy with the government’s programmes.

“There is no relief from the Centre, also there is a price rise. But our government’s five guarantee schemes have given relief to the people,” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, framed the contests as a rejection of dynastic politics and questioned the state government’s performance. Its candidates include Srinivasa T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South and former MLA Veeranna Charanthimath in Bagalkot.

“There is confusion within Congress. In the Davanagere South segment, Muslims have decided not to vote for them, while in Bagalkot, there is infighting within the Congress candidate’s family,” Leader of Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka said.

He also challenged the Congress’s claims on governance. “I want to ask the Congress why it is struggling in the by-elections when it makes big claims about development and implementing guarantee schemes. Are you in a position where people will vote for you voluntarily?” he said.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra said the bypolls had “disturbed CM Siddaramaiah’s sleep” and become a “hard nut to crack,” while accusing the government of failing to deliver on development and neglecting AHINDA communities.

Local factors are expected to influence the outcome. Davanagere South has typically favoured Congress, while Bagalkot has seen alternating support between the two parties

The elections have unfolded alongside internal demands within the Congress for representation and ticket allocation, adding another layer to the contest. The Janata Dal (Secular) has remained a marginal presence.

Polling will take place on April 9, with authorities declaring a holiday in the two constituencies to enable voting. Employees across government offices, educational institutions, banks and other establishments in these areas have been granted paid leave.Votes will be counted on May 4.