The decision of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP (SP)] MPs to back the Centre on the proposed delimitation bill has triggered a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut calling the move a betrayal of Maharashtra. In an interview with HT, he said NCP (SP) should first apologise to former Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, and that Sharad Pawar is too unwell to take any decision. He also alleged that MPs are being bought at a “national horse-trading stock exchange”. Edited Excerpts:

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut called the move a betrayal of Maharashtra. (PTI/File Photo) more less

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Q. NCP (SP) MPs won as part of the MVA, and now they appear set to back the Centre on the delimitation bill. Is this a betrayal of the alliance?

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You have eight MPs, and they were elected as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Congress and the Shiv Sena are in that alliance. The BJP played no part in getting you elected, and in five of those eight seats we defeated BJP candidates. If you now take a one-sided decision and stand with the government on delimitation, I don’t think the people of Maharashtra will tolerate it.

Deep Dive What does the proposed delimitation bill seek to change? The bill links delimitation to one-third reservation for women and proposes increasing the number of seats in Parliament and state and Union territory assemblies by 50%. It would raise the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850 and freeze revised seat allocations and boundaries until 2051. Has NCP (SP) officially decided to support the delimitation bill? Reports citing party sources said NCP (SP) had decided to back the bill, but Supriya Sule said the party would first examine the draft and make its position clear in Parliament. A party leader also said MPs had not been told the official stand. Why are Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress criticizing NCP (SP) over the bill? They say NCP (SP)’s possible support would break with its MVA allies, whose backing helped elect its MPs, and could undermine Maharashtra’s interests. Sanjay Raut called the move a betrayal, while Congress leaders accused the party of abandoning its progressive ideology.

Amit Shah and Modi broke Sharad Pawar’s party and fractured his family. Going and falling at their feet amounts to pawning your self-respect. If you are going that way to help the BJP, then the party must first apologise to Anil Deshmukh, who went to jail because of Amit Shah. It must apologise to Nawab Malik. He was a senior leader then, and it must apologise to him. Both of them fought against the tendencies of Amit Shah and Modi, and both had to go to jail. If some people today join hands with the BJP like this for power, Maharashtra will not remain Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} For some time now, Modi and Shah have been working to bring Maharashtra down. Strengthening their hands is treachery against Maharashtra and against the “Marathi manus”, and we will not tolerate it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For some time now, Modi and Shah have been working to bring Maharashtra down. Strengthening their hands is treachery against Maharashtra and against the “Marathi manus”, and we will not tolerate it. {{/usCountry}}

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Q. NCP (SP) leaders say the party will split if they don’t fall in line. Have you spoken to Supriya Sule? And what is behind your allegation that MPs are being bought over the delimitation bill?

No. Their argument is that otherwise the party will split. Our position is: what matters more, the party or the country? Our party was split too. Seven of our MPs were taken away to get support for this same delimitation. Did we go and fall at Amit Shah’s feet, or Narendra Modi’s? No. We kept fighting, and we are still fighting.

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MLAs and MPs will come and go, and parties will split and rise again. What matters is the country, Maharashtra and the ideology. Who are you trying to scare with talk of the party splitting? If you think it will split, then resign. You were elected from the MVA.

I can tell you that the going rate right now for MPs who vote for this bill is in tens of crore. If anyone takes that money and votes against Maharashtra or against the country, then until now there were slogans of “50 khoke”, and now there will be slogans of “150 khoke” against you. NCP MPs should introspect and vote according to their conscience. If they vote with Modi and Shah, not one of them will get re-elected. I am not saying with the government. A vote for this is a vote against Maharashtra.

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We will raise a storm in Maharashtra over this delimitation commission. What kind of delimitation is this? BJP people are out-and-out rogues. They are traders who have turned the country’s politics into a business, and all our people in Maharashtra have fallen into their clutches. Just let them vote with Modi and Shah, and then they will find out what Maharashtra is.

It was the MVA that got Sharad Pawar elected to the Rajya Sabha. Many people opposed it. Supriya Sule knows that I took the initiative. If you now take a stand against Maharashtra, Maharashtra will not forgive you. Don’t bother giving explanations.

Then there are those leaders who keep coming before the mic saying “Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar”. You have no right to take the names of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar or Yashwantrao Chavan. Don’t go to the Sangam and lay wreaths for Yashwantrao on his birth and death anniversaries. The Marathi manoos of this state will not tolerate this betrayal of Maharashtra.

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MPs have been sold at ₹150 crore. I am saying this with full responsibility. As I said yesterday, Amit Shah has set up a National Horse-Trading Stock Exchange, and their shares are currently trading at tens of crore. MPs are being sold. That is this country’s misfortune and Maharashtra’s.

Q. Is Sharad Pawar himself on board with backing the BJP on the delimitation bill?

I know Sharad Pawar’s health is poor, so I won’t say much. At this moment Pawar saheb is not in a physical or mental condition to take any decision. That is why it was his colleagues’ responsibility to stand firm and fight. Of the eight MPs, I know that three or four do not want to go with this bill. I can name them.

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Q. If NCP (SP) MPs back the delimitation bill, can they still sit at the INDIA bloc table?

I don’t know. With what face will they go? The INDIA bloc and the MVA gave you respect, prestige and everything else. If you now back Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, the enemies of Maharashtra, and take a one-sided stand against your allies, you will have no place in the BJP and no place in the MVA or the INDIA bloc either.

Over the past 60 years, Sharad Pawar made a towering leap in politics and public life. It looks like his colleagues have destroyed all of that within his own lifetime. They must make one thing clear. I am not talking about supporting the BJP; I am talking about the decision to support Amit Shah, who is Maharashtra’s enemy. Does Sharad Pawar consent to that decision? They should say so.

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Q. Congress state LoP Vijay Wadettiwar says backstabbing allies is part of Sharad Pawar’s and the NCP’s history. Do you agree?

I won’t speak on that, and I won’t use that kind of language. Sharad Pawar’s health is very poor and he is not well. As I said yesterday, at this moment he is not in a physical or mental condition to take any decision. I know that, so I will not make any such comment.

But Pawar saheb’s ideology is the ideology of Yashwantrao Chavan and of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. His colleagues had the responsibility to protect it and carry it forward, and I feel they have made a mess of it. He raised these colleagues, took them to the highest posts and gave them power. Perhaps they are now hungry for power, and they have ruined his ideas and his positions.

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One can disagree with Sharad Pawar’s positions, but for some time now he has been consistently fighting Modi, Shah and communal forces alongside us. I don’t think he ever directly joined hands with them.

Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and their MPs had a duty here. You were elected on that ideology. Did Amit Shah or Modi come to campaign for you? No. Uddhav Thackeray came, Congress leaders came, Rahul Gandhi came, Sharad Pawar came. The people of Maharashtra voted for you so that Modi and Shah would be defeated.

Going and sitting at their feet now is a blow to Maharashtra’s self-respect. I don’t know how much Amit Shah will gain from this, though he will gain because of you. But Maharashtra will lose. Will the people of the state trust this party, the NCP formed under Sharad Pawar’s leadership, in future?

Q. Are some Congress MPs also likely to back the bill?

No chance, I don’t think so. No major party has openly given its support so far. NCP (SP)’s support to this anti-Maharashtra, anti-national bill has come to light, and it is wrong. Wrong is wrong, and it cannot be justified. If anyone offers explanations, the people will turn their backs on you, because they don’t like this.

In most of these constituencies the Shiv Sena has influence. Take the Shirur Lok Sabha seat: you can’t win there without the Shiv Sena. I want to tell Amol Kolhe to watch how we fight and see how you win those seats. There are many such constituencies, Solapur and Madha among them. We have strength everywhere, we will fight in every seat and we will show what Maharashtra is.

You cannot betray people like this. Our party was split too, and we did not surrender. The country matters more than a party splitting. The Shiv Sena has always sacrificed for the nation and for dharma.

Q. With Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ under way, your own MPs could be poached, and you are down to a handful. Don’t the numbers worry you?

Numbers? Does he know 3.5 or 4.5? Has he ever sat a maths paper? He knows only one figure: counting money. They bought people. Our people too were sold for ₹50 crore. MPs left and MLAs left. Did the party stop? It is still going and it will move ahead. And we will draw our last breath only after burying you completely in the dirt.

Q. Maharashtra has seen protests against the delimitation exercise, including opposition to the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar. What is your position?

Maharashtra has seen the most protests against this. Gyanesh Kumar was made the head of this commission. Look, India is a great country. It has seen the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, and it has seen many struggles: the first, second and third phases of the freedom struggle, and the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan. Now we have launched one more struggle.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar? Did he fall from the sky? Did Amit Shah or Modi fall from the sky? Even lord Ram and lord Krishna came and went, so who are these people?

The 106 martyrs did not give their lives so that Mumbai could be laid at Amit Shah’s feet. They gave their lives so that Mumbai would stay in Maharashtra and the Marathi manoos could live with self-respect. People have forgotten that now.