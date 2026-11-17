The candidate vaccine developed by the Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India is among the two such vaccines added to the ongoing Ebola clinical trials, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) statement, making it the first addition of candidate vaccines to the trials specifically targeting the Bundibugyo virus that has caused the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

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“Expert groups convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) have recommended adding two new Ebola vaccine candidates to the ongoing Tumaini clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The recommendation marks the first time vaccines specifically designed to protect against Bundibugyo virus, the virus responsible for the current outbreak, will be evaluated during an outbreak of the disease,” said WHO in a statement.

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The two vaccine candidates are ChAdOx1, developed by the University of Oxford with the Serum Institute of India, and Moderna’s mRNA-1469. WHO’s independent Technical Advisory Group on Candidate Vaccine Prioritization has recommended both for further clinical evaluation this week, based on available preclinical and early clinical evidence. The companies were informed on Monday. The vaccine candidates will enter the trial following national approvals, the UN Health body announced.

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{{^usCountry}} “The fact that these vaccines are ready to enter clinical trials is a testament to the power of science and partnership,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, in a statement. “I thank the scientists, health workers and partners in the DRC and around the world who have brought us to this point, and especially the people taking part in the trial. Their participation will generate vital evidence that could help save lives. Vaccines alone will not end this outbreak, but they could become a powerful new tool for bringing it under control.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fact that these vaccines are ready to enter clinical trials is a testament to the power of science and partnership,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, in a statement. “I thank the scientists, health workers and partners in the DRC and around the world who have brought us to this point, and especially the people taking part in the trial. Their participation will generate vital evidence that could help save lives. Vaccines alone will not end this outbreak, but they could become a powerful new tool for bringing it under control.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale, the DRC’s national public health and biomedical research institute is leading the vaccines trial, with support from the University of Antwerp, Belgium, WHO, Epicentre, Médecins Sans Frontières, the Institute of Tropical Medicine of Antwerp, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The rapid development of candidate vaccines is made possible by investments by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

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Tumaini is designed to test multiple vaccine candidates within a single trial, using a ring-vaccination approach that enrols contacts of people with confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease.

“It builds on an approach pioneered by WHO and partners during the West Africa Ebola outbreak a decade ago, when a landmark trial in Guinea established the efficacy of Ervebo against Ebola virus, also known as Zaire ebolavirus. Ervebo is the first vaccine being evaluated in a Tumaini trial to now assess efficacy against Bundibugyo virus,” read the WHO statement.

It added that four vaccination rings are already in place, with several more being prepared. The rings include contacts of people who became ill or died from Ebola.

“Research into potential treatments is also advancing. The WHO-sponsored PARTNERS trial, launched in July, is evaluating whether the monoclonal antibody MBP134, the antiviral remdesivir, or a combination of both can improve survival among patients with confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease. In addition, maftivimab will soon be added to the trial to assess its use as a potential treatment,” said WHO.

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A complementary post-exposure prophylaxis study with Obeldesivir is also underway.

“WHO is supporting research during the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak through its R&D Blueprint and Health Emergencies Programme, including developing research protocols, providing strategic and technical advice, coordinating among partners, and providing operational support to embed rigorous and ethical studies within the response,” said WHO.

Initial findings from the treatment trials are expected in the coming months, with results from the vaccine trial expected in early 2027.