'Can't do as they please': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hits out at Raghav Chadha, ex-AAP MPs for BJP switch

Following the exit of Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the move, and stated that the MPs “cannot do as they please”. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with AAP MLAs addresses the media after meeting with President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

Mann on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the termination of the membership of six Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab who defected to the BJP. The meeting comes shortly after Chadha held a meeting with the President.

Speaking to reporters after meeting President Murmu, Mann said there is a law in place for everything, criticising the decision of the seven leaders to go and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"If seven out of ten of our MPs get together and declare they have merged with another party, there's no such law. They can't do as they please," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Punjab leader further added that if Chadha and the other MPs disliked being part of the AAP, they should have submitted their resignations and then joined another party.

Mann also criticised the decision by the seven AAP 'rebels' as unconstitutional, as he called for the cancellation of the membership of the Rajya Sabha MPs.

"After resigning, they could have been elected from anywhere...I told the President how democracy is currently being made a mockery of in Punjab...Their membership should be revoked...If there is no provision for recall, then bring an amendment," Mann added further.