‘Can't evade this for long’: BJP leader on ED summons to Kejriwal

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case two times, saying he cannot avoid it for long. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT File)

“Initially, he used the excuse of elections and then Vipassana, and now let's see what explanation he gives on January 3. He can't evade this for long, he has to appear before the agency,” the BJP leader told news agency PTI.

Sachdeva further added, “Hospitals were giving fake medicines, people were troubled by pollution…during this time the CM of Delhi was in search of infinite peace. He found the peace, but what about the people of Delhi?”

Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the central agency for the third time on January 3. He was issued the second summons by ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency's office on December 21, which the CM skipped. Before this, he was called for questioning on November 2, but he did not depose alleging the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law.”

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

The Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders, and promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. However, the policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.

According to the ED, AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the excise policy. It alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign. The central agency in its charge sheet said that there was an involvement of certain ‘South Group’ in the alleged irregularities.

So far, the central agency has arrested top AAP leaders - former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the case.

Kejriwal returns from Vipassana

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kerjwal returned to the national capital after completing his 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. “Returned today after 10 days of Vipassana meditation. This sadhana gives immense peace. From today onwards, we will again start serving the public with new energy. Good luck to all,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)