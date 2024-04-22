Case filed against BJP's Madhavi Latha over ‘arrow’ gesture; she reacts

Kompella Madhavi Lath, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from the Hyderabad constituency, has landed in a legal trouble as an FIR was registered against her for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community by purportedly gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a mosque during a Ram Navami procession on April 17. BJP's Hyderabad LS candidate Madhavi Latha(File)

An FIR was registered against K Madhavi Latha following a complaint lodged by Hyderabad resident Shaik Imran that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship. The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has also taken the matter to the Election Commission.

Following the complaint, Latha ridiculed the charge, saying that some people wanted to target her through dirty social media politics as they were scared of the BJP wave. She further said that if she were against the Muslims, then why would she participate in a procession during the holy month of Ramzan and distribute food to many people with her own hands?

"This is ridiculous. If I were to be against Muslims then why would I participate in Hazrat Ali Saab ka Juloos that took place on Ramzan. I have distributed food to many people with my own hands. The reason why these people want to target me through their dirty social media posts is because...they are scared from the day I did Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat'..." news agency ANI quoted Latha as saying.

Madhavi Latha is contesting against Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

After the incident came into limelight, the BJP leader issued a clarification saying that an incomplete video of her was being circulated to create negativity.

"It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it is an incomplete video, and if sentiments are hurt, then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," Madhavi Latha had said in a post on X.

However, Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at his rival over her gesture saying that the arrow was targeting the peace and tranquillity of the city.

"You saw that one candidate of the BJP is gesturing to shoot an arrow in the direction of a mosque. If you even feel a little bit of pain, you should vote not for the sake of the party but for that 'ibadatgah' (prayer house). If you will keep sleeping even now, when will you get up," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad constituency will poll for the general elections on May 13. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)