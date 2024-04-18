 ‘Incomplete clip, but I'm sorry’: Owaisi challenger Madhavi Latha on ‘arrow’ gesture | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Incomplete clip, but I'm sorry’: Owaisi challenger Madhavi Latha on ‘arrow’ gesture

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2024 08:49 PM IST

Reacting to the video, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi exuded confidence the people will “reject” the “vulgar and provocative ideas” of both the BJP and RSS.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha, who will challenge Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has issued clarification after a video of her gesturing as if she was shooting an arrow, purportedly in the direction of a mosque, came to light.

A screengrab from the viral video (Image courtesy: X)
A screengrab from the viral video (Image courtesy: X)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Latha said the video was “incomplete,” but apologised for her actions.

“It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it is an incomplete video, and if sentiments are hurt, then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals,” she wrote.

The incident took place near Siddiamber Bazaar Junction in old part of the city, where she was riding an open-top vehicle while participating in a Ram Navami procession organised by firebrand BJP legislator “Tiger” Raja Singh.

An election campaigner working with Latha also backed her, saying that she had making the said gesture “for several minutes.”

“She was doing this long before the mosque came into view. Even in this short clip, she can be seen gesturing towards her left while the mosque is ahead, and to the left,” The Indian Express quoted the person as saying.

Also, as per the report, the mosque seen in the clip was covered in white cloth to avoid “communal tensions.”

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the Owaisi-led AIMIM said that the party will move Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP candidate, in addition to filing a police complaint against her.

On his part, Owaisi exuded confidence that people will “reject” the “vulgar and provocative ideas” of both the BJP and RSS, the saffron party's ideological mentor.

“The people of Hyderabad have seen the BJP's intentions. Bigger than elections is the peace of Hyderabad. I am confident that the people of Telangana will vote against BJP who are against peace in the state,” ANI quoted him as saying.

