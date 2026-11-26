Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled its poll manifesto ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, with caste census and government jobs in focus.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI )

In the manifesto, titled ‘PDA Ka Prannpatra’, SP has promised 50 per cent reservation for PDA communities in government contracts, caste census as well as 25 lakh government jobs over five years.

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SP chief Yadav coined the term ‘PDA’, defining it as standing for the “Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities).” Yadav has positioned the ‘PDA’ communities at the core of his political strategy in UP. The party, which is contesting the elections in alliance with INDIA bloc partner Indian National Congress, has also assured a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 to unemployed graduates until they secure employment, alongside a slew of other measures targeting farmers, students and marginalised communities.

Deep Dive How much monthly assistance did the Samajwadi Party promise unemployed graduates in Uttar Pradesh? The SP promised unemployed graduates a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 until they secure employment. Who would be eligible for the Samajwadi Party's proposed laptop distribution scheme? The party said it would bring back laptop distribution for students who pass Class 12. The earlier scheme was for students from recognised boards. What employment and recruitment reforms did the SP propose for Uttar Pradesh? The manifesto promises 25 lakh government jobs over five years. The party has also spoken of transparent recruitment on a fixed annual calendar, replacing contract outsourcing with permanent posts, and safeguards against exam-paper leaks.

Yadav, who is also an from UP's Kannauj, said the party would bring back the laptop distribution scheme for students who pass Class 12. The Free Laptop Distribution Scheme had first been introduced in 2012 in UP by the then SP government led by Yadav. It was aimed for students who passed Class 12 (Intermediate) from recognised boards.

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