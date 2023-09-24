Cauvery water dispute: Kannada outfits call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26

Bengaluru: Various organisations, including farmers’ groups and pro-Kannada activists, have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26 to protest against the Karnataka government’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. This call for the bandh is expected to disrupt normal life in the city, with even driver unions, including those representing app-based auto-rickshaws and cabs, and restaurant associations announcing their support. Senior BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai during a protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI)

The call for the bandh was first made by the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee president, Kurubur Shanthakumar, who announced the Bengaluru bandh over the Cauvery issue on September 26 (Tuesday). Simultaneously, former MLA and pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj convened a meeting of various organisations in the city to discuss a date for a state-wide strike in Karnataka.

The confusion arose as both leaders made announcements regarding the bandh, but they later met and decided to make a final announcement on September 25. Shanthakumar, however, maintained that he would not withdraw the bandh called for September 26.

Shanthakumar has appealed to schools, colleges, IT companies, and the film chamber to declare a holiday in support of the bandh. He has further demanded that the state government convene a special assembly session. A protest march is scheduled from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle at 11am on September 26. The Aam Aadmi Party has also extended its support to the bandh, he said.

“We request schools and colleges to remain closed. This is not a bandh call given by organisations but by the people of Bengaluru. IT companies and Film Chambers of Commerce should also extend their support to the bandh. Shops and commercial establishments should voluntarily shut down business,” said Shanthakumar, who is also the president of the Sugarcane Growers Association.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Driver’s and Owner’s Association, confirmed their participation in the Bengaluru bandh, stating that airport cabs would also be affected. “There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language, and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh,” Pasha said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to operate Namma Metro services as usual, while state-run KSRTC and BMTC will decide on their operations after assessing the law and order situation, said a transport department official.

Many businesses, particularly small and local establishments, are expected to remain closed in solidarity with the bandh. PC Rao, president of the Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association, has expressed moral support for the bandh. However, essential services, including hospitals, will remain open.

Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda assured that all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents such as stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu-registered buses or private vehicles, especially in border areas. “We have taken all precautions and we are taking a close watch on the sensitive areas,” he said.

Following the bandh call, the BJP has announced support for the bandh. Speaking to reporters, former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said, “The Cauvery issue is very particular, and it is going to harm the interests of the Karnataka people. They are releasing the water even without the Supreme Court’s decision. We are agitating throughout the state, particularly in Mandya. We also observed a strike today(September 23) in Mandya. We are also planning to start agitation throughout the state, particularly in Bengaluru. There is no drinking water for Mysuru and Bengaluru, and it is going to cause a crisis-like situation in the state.”

On Saturday, Former Karnataka chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leaders were detained by the local police on Saturday, during a protest rally they opposed the government’s move to let the waters of river Cauvery flow to Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leaders staged the rally near the Mysore Bank Circle in the city on Saturday, demanding the immediate resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the decision of his government to let the river water flow to Tamil Nadu had caused intense problems for the people of Karnataka, especially farmers.

Speaking to reporters on the bandh call, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said, “We are there to protect the interests of the farmers of Karnataka, but the Opposition wants to play politics over water. I want to tell everyone that we will not come in the way of your protest, but let it be peaceful, and no harm should be done to life and property. We have appealed to the authorities that no one should take the law into their hands. I appeal to them not to organize a ‘bandh’…We are there to support the interests of Karnataka…”

Several shops and business establishments remained closed in Mandya on Saturday in response to a call for bandh by Mandya District Farmers’ Struggle Committee in protest against the release of Cauvery water from the reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

Private buses and autos stayed off the roads while theatres, hotels and most commercial establishments downed their shutters as activists of Kannada organisations and farmers’ outfits staged demonstrations in different parts of Mandya. The police have also clarified that the traffic was plying normally on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

