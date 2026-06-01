New Delhi, A structural transformation of over 700 training institutions to train government employees across the country is currently underway under the guidance of the Capacity Building Commission , its chairperson, S Radha Chauhan, said on Monday. CBC undertakes structural transformation of 700-plus training institutions for government employees

In an interview with PTI, Chauhan said that the CBC has mapped the roles performed by public servants across more than 90 ministries and departments of the government of India and developed capacity-building plans aligned to those roles.

She said that over 700 training institutions were mapped, following which the CBC launched the Unified New-Age National Training Institutions initiative to support their continuous evolution and improvement.

The initiative is based on the "Bharatiya ethos" of collective effort, knowledge sharing, and collaborative growth.

"We did not even realise that there were more than 700 training institutions across the country. All of them conduct training programmes, but largely operate independently. Through UNNATI, we are bringing them onto a common platform where they can connect, collaborate, and learn from one another. Institutional resources, expertise, and knowledge can be shared and utilised more effectively," Chauhan said.

She said these individual institutions, no matter how big or small, may have limitations in terms of infrastructure, faculty, subject matter expertise, or specialised courses, but collectively they possess immense strength.

UNNATI seeks to unlock this potential by enabling institutions to share facilities such as studios and conference halls, collaborate through faculty and subject matter expert pools, and exchange training programmes and knowledge resources.

Chauhan, a former secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training , said that by the end of June, all 700-plus institutions are expected to be onboarded onto the dedicated UNNATI portal.

Highlighting the need for reform, she said that in some states only around three per cent of public servants receive institutional training in a given year.

"That is a very small proportion. We are therefore focusing on improving the utilisation of existing institutional assets and expanding access to quality training programmes across all levels of government. Through the UNNATI portal, each institution will receive data-driven insights to improve utilisation, enhance training quality, and align its programmes with the capacity-building requirements of ministries and departments," she said.

Chauhan, a 1988 batch retired Indian Administrative Service officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, said that many government employees, particularly in the states, complete their entire careers without receiving institutional training.

"They enter service and retire without ever experiencing structured institutional training because many institutions do not have adequate resources or capacity," she said.

She added that the CBC is guiding a broader structural and organisational transformation of training institutions across the country. This includes standardising institutional processes, strengthening governance frameworks, improving faculty development, and enhancing the quality and effectiveness of training delivery.

The CBC has established the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions framework to benchmark and accredit training institutions across the country. More than 210 institutions have been accredited under the framework.

"However, accreditation was never intended to be the end goal. The ultimate objective is the continuous improvement of institutional capacity, training quality, utilisation of resources, and collaboration across the entire training ecosystem. That's why NSCSTI has now evolved into UNNATI," Chauhan said.

While NSCSTI focuses primarily on assessment, benchmarking and accreditation, UNNATI takes the next step by enabling institutions to continuously improve, collaborate, share resources, access data-driven insights, and strengthen their overall capacity.

The Capacity Building Commission is the custodian of the Mission Karmayogi framework.

Launched in 2020, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building , also known as Mission Karmayogi, aims to create a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian values, equipped with the right competencies, and committed to effective and citizen-centric public service delivery.

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