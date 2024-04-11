BRS leader K Kavitha arrested by CBI in Tihar in Delhi excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was already under judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail. (ANI file photo)

The CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The probe agency reportedly questioned her regarding WhatsApp chats recovered from a co-accused's phone and documents related to a land deal, suggesting kickbacks paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to influence the excise policy.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On Tuesday, a Delhi court extended her judicial custody in the money laundering case by 14 days.

The court had on Monday also denied her interim bail noting that prima facie, the proof demonstrates her active participation in the alleged offence and “deliberate” act of causing destruction of evidence.

“The material placed before this court in the course of arguments prima facie points towards her active involvement in commission of the alleged offences as also towards her deliberate act of causing destruction of evidence, besides attempting to influence witnesses of the case,” special judge Kaveri Baweja said in her order.

The primary allegation against Kavitha revolves around her alleged involvement with the “South Group” that purportedly paid kickbacks worth ₹100 crore to AAP leaders in exchange for preferential treatment in securing retail zones under the excise policy 2021-22.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates