Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial extended till April 23

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 23 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy. Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha (File Photo)

Earlier on Monday, the court dismissed the interim bail application moved by the BRS leader and her regular bail application is pending before the court and is listed for hearing the arguments on April 20.

Kavitha accused of being key member of ‘South Group’ in the case

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has been accused of playing a significant role in the “South Group,” allegedly involved in paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi kickbacks of ₹100 crore in exchange for a considerable share of liquor licenses in the national capital. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

This development comes just two days after the BRS leader approached a Delhi court, seeking the recall of its order permitting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate her in Tihar jail. The CBI is investigating the corruption angle in the excise policy case.

Kavitha had been summoned multiple times for interrogation before she was arrested on March 15, and she had skipped at least two of the summons. Last year, she was questioned three times in connection with this case, with the central agency recording her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Arrested by ED on March 15

K Kavitha was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case associated with the Delhi liquor policy probe, following raids at her residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Her arrest marked the third high-profile detention, following those of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, both members of the Aam Aadmi Party. Subsequently, on March 21, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested in the same case, having missed several summons issued by the central agency.