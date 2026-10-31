CBI backs moving Twisha Sharma trial out of Madhya Pradesh, cites ‘influence’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has supported shifting of the trial outside Madhya Pradesh in the Twisha Sharma case citing “unwarranted” influence by her mother-in-law, a former district court judge, during the probe and every likelihood of influencing the trial by intimidating of witnesses.

Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh are the two accused in the case. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agency filed its response on Thursday to a petition filed by Twisha’s father seeking the trial to be conducted in Delhi owing to the influence wielded by the accused – Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh. The court had stayed the trial and sought responses from the accused and CBI.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The response said, “It is respectfully prayed that the respondent No.2 and 3 in this case are influential persons of district Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and there is every likelihood that they will influence the trial proceeding and intimidate the witnesses of the case.”

Also Read I ‘Called her murderer in heat of moment over abortion’: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh tells court in bail plea hearing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The affidavit was taken up by a bench of CJI Surya Kant, justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana but the matter was adjourned after a request was made on behalf of the accused led by senior advocate Siddharth Dave. The matter is placed for further hearing after a week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The affidavit was taken up by a bench of CJI Surya Kant, justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana but the matter was adjourned after a request was made on behalf of the accused led by senior advocate Siddharth Dave. The matter is placed for further hearing after a week. {{/usCountry}}

Read More