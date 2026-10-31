...
...
Next Story

CBI backs moving Twisha Sharma trial out of Madhya Pradesh, cites ‘influence’

A petition filed by Twisha Sharma’s father sought for the trial to be conducted in Delhi owing to the influence wielded by the accused in Madhya Pradesh.

Updated on: Oct 31, 2026, 05:38:49 IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has supported shifting of the trial outside Madhya Pradesh in the Twisha Sharma case citing “unwarranted” influence by her mother-in-law, a former district court judge, during the probe and every likelihood of influencing the trial by intimidating of witnesses.

Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh are the two accused in the case. (HT Photo)
Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh are the two accused in the case. (HT Photo)

The agency filed its response on Thursday to a petition filed by Twisha’s father seeking the trial to be conducted in Delhi owing to the influence wielded by the accused – Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh. The court had stayed the trial and sought responses from the accused and CBI.

The response said, “It is respectfully prayed that the respondent No.2 and 3 in this case are influential persons of district Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and there is every likelihood that they will influence the trial proceeding and intimidate the witnesses of the case.”

Also Read I ‘Called her murderer in heat of moment over abortion’: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh tells court in bail plea hearing

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the CBI supported shifting the trial outside Madhya Pradesh?

The CBI cited the accused’s influence in Bhopal and the likelihood that witnesses could be intimidated or the trial proceedings influenced.

What charges has the CBI filed against the two accused?

The CBI filed a charge sheet under sections 85 (dowry harassment), 108 (abetment to suicide), and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

When did the CBI take over the investigation?

The CBI took over the probe on May 22, after the Supreme Court’s intervention.
Powered ByAsk HT
 
cbimadhya pradeshjustice surya kant
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/CBI backs moving Twisha Sharma trial out of Madhya Pradesh, cites ‘influence’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks