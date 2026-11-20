The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday brought back to India a fugitive wanted by Maharashtra Police for allegedly exploiting 14 women on false promises of marriage and cheating one of them of ₹18 lakh, after securing his deportation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohammed Mazin was deported from the UAE after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him for allegedly exploiting 14 women on false marriage promises.

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The accused, Mohammed Mazin, was arrested in the UAE following the issuance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him in connection with the case. The CBI secured his deportation in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Maharashtra Police, officials said on Friday.

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Mazin was wanted in a case registered by Maharashtra Police for allegedly luring a woman on the false promise of marriage, establishing physical relations with her and subjecting her to physical, mental and financial exploitation. He also allegedly obtained ₹18 lakh from the victim, following which the state police filed a charge sheet before the competent court.

Deep Dive Who is Mohammed Mazin, and why was he brought back to India from the UAE? Mazin was wanted by Maharashtra Police over allegations that he exploited women on false promises of marriage. He was deported to India after being traced and arrested in the UAE. How did the CBI help secure Mohammed Mazin’s deportation from the UAE? At Maharashtra Police’s request, the CBI facilitated an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Mazin and coordinated with Indian authorities. UAE authorities arrested him and granted his deportation following legal process. How many women did Mohammed Mazin allegedly exploit, and how much money was he accused of taking? Mazin allegedly exploited 14 women on the pretext of marriage. In the case involving one woman, he was accused of obtaining ₹18 lakh.

The Maharashtra Police investigation further revealed that Mazin had allegedly similarly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtaining money from them and recording videos of intimate acts. He subsequently fled the country and was eventually traced to the UAE.

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{{^usCountry}} At the request of Maharashtra Police, the CBI, India’s nodal agency for Interpol, facilitated the issuance of an RCN against Mazin. He was subsequently traced to the UAE and arrested by the local authorities, who granted India’s request for his deportation following due legal process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the request of Maharashtra Police, the CBI, India’s nodal agency for Interpol, facilitated the issuance of an RCN against Mazin. He was subsequently traced to the UAE and arrested by the local authorities, who granted India’s request for his deportation following due legal process. {{/usCountry}}

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An escort team of Maharashtra Police travelled to the UAE to take custody of the accused. Mazin was subsequently handed over to the team and brought to Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Friday.

The CBI coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country to facilitate international police cooperation through Interpol channels. Since 2019, more than 300 wanted criminals, including 74 fugitives in 2026, have been brought back to India through these channels, officials said.