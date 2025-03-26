CBI conducts searches at Bhupesh Baghel's residence, other places in Chhattisgarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches in multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at the residence of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(AICC)

The probe agency teams reached the residence of Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former chief minister, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed offiicials.

The CBI, however, has not revealed the matter for which the searches are taking place.

Reacting to the development, Bhupesh Baghel's office issued a statement saying the CBI arrived his residence ahead of his scheduled visit to Delhi for a meeting of the Drafting Committee constituted for the All India Congress Committee meeting.

“Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9. Even before that, the CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residence,” it said in Hindi.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at Bhupesh Baghel's residence in connection with an alleged liquor scam case.

The Congress has constituted a 15-member drafting committee. Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the national general secretary of the party, and general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot have been included in the committee. Randeep Surjewala has been appointed as the convenor.

The committee will draft the issues for the national convention, future strategies, including preparation for upcoming elections, the party's stand on political, economic and social issues, further strengthen the party's manifesto, prepare a response against rival and ruling party’s flaws with evidence. It has been informed more than 3,000 leaders will attend the Ahmedabad Convention.

ED raids Baghel's residence

On March 10, the Enforcement Directorate raided the Baghel residence in Bhilai town as part of the probe into a money laundering allegation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case.

Searches were also conducted at 13 more locations, including that of Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, an alleged close associate of Chaitanya Baghel, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The searches went on for about eight hours, during which the ED seized about ₹30 lakh cash and some documents.

Following the raids, there were unconfirmed reports that the ED had summoned Chaitanya to record his statement.

Bhupesh Baghel, who was present at his house during searches, has claimed that the probe agency's action was the outcome of the BJP's frustration.

The main opposition Congress had on March 11 burnt the effigies of the BJP-led Centre and the ED protesting against the action.

The alleged liquor scam, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 when Chhattisgarh was ruled by a Congress government led by CM Baghel.

The agency had earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than ₹2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.

