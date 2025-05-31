The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an additional charge sheet in a case alleging corruption in granting government approval to INX Media for receiving foreign investment, people familiar with the development said. CBI files fresh charge sheet in INX Media case

The latest charge sheet, an officer said, was filed on May 14 in a Delhi court and names three companies and one individual. “It reveals details of the alleged bribe running into a few crores, which was routed to the public servants for granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media in 2007,” the officer said. This officer did not give specific details on the companies and individual.

“A circuitous route was used, and bribes were transferred to the public servants in the form of debit notes and other entries (against some work done),” he added.

The agency had registered its case on 15 May 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s tenure as the Union finance minister.

In its main charge sheet filed in October 2019, CBI had named P. Chidambaram , his son Karti Chidambaram , INX executive Peter Mukerjea and 12 others. The Chidambarams are on bail in the case.

Karti Chidamabaram didn’t comment to a text query by HT on Friday.