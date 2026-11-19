The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to enrol at least three to five experienced teachers as mentors under the Centre’s Mentoring Initiative for Teaching, Research and Assessment (MITRA), aimed at strengthening professional development and capacity building among school teachers.

The board said the initiative seeks to build a national pool of experienced professionals who can mentor teachers across India. (cbseindia29/Facebook)

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In a circular dated November 16, addressed to principals and heads of all 33,287 CBSE-affiliated schools, the board said the initiative, launched by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under the Union education ministry, seeks to build a national pool of experienced professionals who can mentor teachers across the country.

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The initiative, envisaged under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to provide “personalised mentoring support to in-service teachers, enabling them to become reflective practitioners and lifelong learners,” the board said.

The CBSE has asked school heads to disseminate the information and facilitate the enrolment of eligible teachers on the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) portal of NCTE.

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Focus areas

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{{^usCountry}} According to the circular, applicants must have a minimum of eight years of professional experience, demonstrated expertise in one or more identified mentoring domains, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to the mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the circular, applicants must have a minimum of eight years of professional experience, demonstrated expertise in one or more identified mentoring domains, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to the mission. {{/usCountry}}

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The mentoring framework covers 45 domains and sub-domains spanning teaching practices, educational policies, classroom management, child development, inclusive education, mental health and wellness, assessment, leadership, and professional development. It also includes specialised areas such as artificial intelligence in education, cybersecurity, and subject-specific pedagogy in mathematics, science, social sciences, languages and other disciplines.

The NCTE will organise online orientation sessions every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm to familiarise prospective mentors with the portal, registration and onboarding process, and the conduct of mentoring sessions. The sessions will also address queries from applicants.

Kiran Bedi joins national mentor pool

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Meanwhile, the NCTE on Wednesday announced the onboarding of former Puducherry lieutenant governor and India’s first woman IPS officer, Kiran Bedi, as a national mentor under the initiative. Bedi was formally inducted during an online onboarding session hosted at the NCTE headquarters on November 18.

From NMM to MITRA

The National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) was pilot-launched on July 29, 2022, across 30 central schools. The initiative was renamed MITRA on August 17, 2026, on the NCTE’s 32nd Foundation Day.

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MITRA framework and mentoring support

The MITRA Bluebook, a guiding document for the initiative, was launched by the education ministry in August 2026. The framework envisages a mentor-mentee ratio of 1:5, with experienced professionals providing short- and long-term support to teachers through structured interactions.

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The mission seeks to strengthen continuous professional development and encourage cross-learning among school teachers.

Frequently Asked Questions How many teachers has CBSE asked affiliated schools to enrol as mentors? CBSE has asked each affiliated school to enrol at least three to five experienced teachers as mentors under MITRA. What are the eligibility requirements for prospective mentors? Applicants must have at least eight years of professional experience, expertise in one or more identified mentoring domains, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to the mission. When does NCTE hold online orientation sessions for prospective mentors? NCTE holds online orientation sessions every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. What mentor-mentee ratio does the MITRA framework envisage? The framework envisages a mentor-mentee ratio of 1:5.