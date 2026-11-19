The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to enrol at least three to five experienced teachers as mentors under the Centre’s Mentoring Initiative for Teaching, Research and Assessment (MITRA), aimed at strengthening professional development and capacity building among school teachers.
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In a circular dated November 16, addressed to principals and heads of all 33,287 CBSE-affiliated schools, the board said the initiative, launched by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under the Union education ministry, seeks to build a national pool of experienced professionals who can mentor teachers across the country.
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The initiative, envisaged under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to provide “personalised mentoring support to in-service teachers, enabling them to become reflective practitioners and lifelong learners,” the board said.
The CBSE has asked school heads to disseminate the information and facilitate the enrolment of eligible teachers on the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) portal of NCTE.
According to the circular, applicants must have a minimum of eight years of professional experience, demonstrated expertise in one or more identified mentoring domains, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to the mission.
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According to the circular, applicants must have a minimum of eight years of professional experience, demonstrated expertise in one or more identified mentoring domains, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to the mission.
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The mentoring framework covers 45 domains and sub-domains spanning teaching practices, educational policies, classroom management, child development, inclusive education, mental health and wellness, assessment, leadership, and professional development. It also includes specialised areas such as artificial intelligence in education, cybersecurity, and subject-specific pedagogy in mathematics, science, social sciences, languages and other disciplines.
The NCTE will organise online orientation sessions every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm to familiarise prospective mentors with the portal, registration and onboarding process, and the conduct of mentoring sessions. The sessions will also address queries from applicants.
Kiran Bedi joins national mentor pool
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Meanwhile, the NCTE on Wednesday announced the onboarding of former Puducherry lieutenant governor and India’s first woman IPS officer, Kiran Bedi, as a national mentor under the initiative. Bedi was formally inducted during an online onboarding session hosted at the NCTE headquarters on November 18.
From NMM to MITRA
The National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) was pilot-launched on July 29, 2022, across 30 central schools. The initiative was renamed MITRA on August 17, 2026, on the NCTE’s 32nd Foundation Day.
The MITRA Bluebook, a guiding document for the initiative, was launched by the education ministry in August 2026. The framework envisages a mentor-mentee ratio of 1:5, with experienced professionals providing short- and long-term support to teachers through structured interactions.
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The mission seeks to strengthen continuous professional development and encourage cross-learning among school teachers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many teachers has CBSE asked affiliated schools to enrol as mentors?
CBSE has asked each affiliated school to enrol at least three to five experienced teachers as mentors under MITRA.
What are the eligibility requirements for prospective mentors?
Applicants must have at least eight years of professional experience, expertise in one or more identified mentoring domains, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to the mission.
When does NCTE hold online orientation sessions for prospective mentors?
NCTE holds online orientation sessions every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.
What mentor-mentee ratio does the MITRA framework envisage?
The framework envisages a mentor-mentee ratio of 1:5.
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.
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