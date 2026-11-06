CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to be conducted from February 16 to March 9, board issues datesheet
According to the CBSE, over 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 and more than 19.18 lakh for Class 12.
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams which will be held between February 16, 2027 to March 9, 2027.
All exam sessions will begin at 10:30 am, the board said.
“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The Date Sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” CBSE said in its notice.
The board said that tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class XII students have been taken into account. “Every effort has been made to complete the Board Examinations well before the commencement of such entrance examinations, enabling students to manage their preparation effectively,” it said.
In Class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects.
According to the CBSE, over 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 and more than 19.18 lakh for Class 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More