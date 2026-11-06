The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services Exam mains can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link, how to check roll numbers here (HT_PRINT)

The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 was held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

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The Civil Services (Main) Examination consisted of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination consisted of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers is of qualifying in nature.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given here:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will get the roll numbers and other details. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test.

The dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The schedule of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made available accordingly.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates qualified for the same, will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

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All the candidates, who at the time of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination had indicated their educational qualification status as appearing and have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview), are mandatorily required to fill/update the requisite field(s) [viz. details of educational qualification status (appearing/appeared) along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying Examination, and upload the relevant document as proof of their claim, failing which, his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-summon letter will be issued to such candidates.