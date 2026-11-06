Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 on November 6, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Round 2 can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, check steps to apply

The last date to register for Round 2 is November 11, 2026. The choice filling process will begin on November 7 and will end on November 12, 2026. The choice locking facility will start at 4 pm of November 11 and will end at 10 am of November 12, 2026.

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The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 12 to November 13, 2026 and the Round 2 result will be released on November 14, 2026. The reporting/joining by candidates to the allotted institute will be done from November 16 to November 23, 2026.

The verification of the certificates will be done on November 24, 2026.

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MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to apply for Round 2 All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. CBSE announces Class 10, 12 practical exam dates for winter bound schools, to begin on November 9

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.