The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Foundation examination can check the results through the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, check results and toppers list here

A total of 104240 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 53398 male candidates and 50842 female candidates appeared. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 19736 candidates have passed, of which 10931 are male and 8805 are female candidates.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Toppers list here The topper list is given here:

AIR 1: Kansika, Mahek Gupta scored 90.25%

AIR 2: Sparsh Khandelwal and J Jayanth scored 89.75%

AIR 3: Vaibhavi Singhal scored 89.50%

On this occasion, CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, ICAI congratulated the students and said, “Your success reflects your hard work, perseverance and the invaluable guidance of your parents and teachers. As you move ahead, remember that the true purpose of education lies in contributing to society and the nation's growth. As future Chartered Accountants, you have an important role in upholding trust, ensuring transparency and supporting India's economic progress. I encourage you to carry these values forward and make a meaningful contribution to nation-building.”

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check To check the exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 for September exam link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. SRFTI campus closure extended till December 11 amid student protest

The Foundation course exam will be held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. The Paper 1 and 2 exams were held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 3 and 4 exams were held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

In the Foundation Examination held in September 2026, a total of 1,17,458 candidates appeared and the exams were held across 580 Centers.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.