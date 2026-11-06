ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, check results and toppers list here
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check results and the toppers list is given here.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Foundation examination can check the results through the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
A total of 104240 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 53398 male candidates and 50842 female candidates appeared. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 19736 candidates have passed, of which 10931 are male and 8805 are female candidates.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Toppers list here
The topper list is given here:
AIR 1: Kansika, Mahek Gupta scored 90.25%
AIR 2: Sparsh Khandelwal and J Jayanth scored 89.75%
AIR 3: Vaibhavi Singhal scored 89.50%
On this occasion, CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, ICAI congratulated the students and said, “Your success reflects your hard work, perseverance and the invaluable guidance of your parents and teachers. As you move ahead, remember that the true purpose of education lies in contributing to society and the nation's growth. As future Chartered Accountants, you have an important role in upholding trust, ensuring transparency and supporting India's economic progress. I encourage you to carry these values forward and make a meaningful contribution to nation-building.”
Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check
To check the exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
- Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 for September exam link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The Foundation course exam will be held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. The Paper 1 and 2 exams were held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 3 and 4 exams were held from 2 pm to 4 pm.
In the Foundation Examination held in September 2026, a total of 1,17,458 candidates appeared and the exams were held across 580 Centers.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More