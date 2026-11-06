To make preparation for civil services more accessible to students across Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann government will provide free online coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and Punjab Civil Services examinations to 1,000 selected college students. Punjab govt to provide free UPSC, PCS coaching to 1,000 college students (HT Photo)

The programme, spearheaded by Education Minister Harjot Bains, will cover 750 students from government colleges and 250 from private colleges, according to an official statement.

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The initiative will remove financial and geographical barriers that often prevent talented students, particularly those from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, from accessing quality civil services coaching, it said.

"Every young person in Punjab carries a dream, and no dream should be held back because a family cannot afford coaching or a student lives far from a coaching centre. We want the children of Punjab to dream without limits and know that their Government stands with them," Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

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Asserting that 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' is not just about transforming classrooms, but about transforming the futures of children, Mann noted that Punjab progresses when the youth move forward. "We are moving towards building a 'Rangla Punjab' together," he said.

Education Minister Bains stated, "Behind every civil services aspirant is a dream, years of determination and often a family that makes sacrifices to support that dream. We want to ensure that financial circumstances do not decide how far a student can go."

He added that through this initiative, a college student in a village or a small town will have access to the same structured preparation, guidance and academic support as someone studying in a major coaching hub.

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"For us, the real success of Punjab Sikhiya Kranti is when a student begins to believe that no aspiration is beyond their reach. This initiative is about giving that belief the support, opportunity and direction it deserves," Bains said.

The programme will provide selected students with a comprehensive academic support system throughout their preparation, going beyond conventional online classes.

This will include structured live interactive and recorded lectures, study material, rigorous test series, answer-writing practice and evaluation, personalised mentorship, doubt resolution and interview guidance.