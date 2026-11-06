The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 and 12 practical exam dates for winter-bound schools. Candidates in Class 10 and Class 12 can check the practical exam dates on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE announces Class 10, 12 practical exam dates for winter bound schools, to begin on November 9 (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

As per the official notice, the practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for the session 2026-27 for both classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

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The Board has issued SOPs and guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations in winter bound schools. The guidelines are given here:

Schools will have to prepare the final list of candidates to ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to appear for these practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment.

Schools will have to fill the IA marks for all candidates during the time schedule fixed and communicated.

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The schools will have to contact the regional office for appointment of external examiners and observers, if not received.

It is directed that schools complete the Practical Examination/Project work/ Internal Assessment and despatch Practical examination answer books of Class XII to the concerned regional offices on time.

Plan the conduct of Practical & Internal Assessment in such a way that Practical Exams/Project/Internal Assessment of both the classes is completed & marks are uploaded within the prescribed schedule.

The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of practical examinations. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.

The marks awarded to the students in the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment have the same sanctity as the marks scored in the Board's Annual Theory Examinations and therefore shall not be disclosed to the students or any person under any circumstances.

The main practical exam dates will be announced soon after the winter-bound schools' practical exams are over. The details for the same will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here