CBSE to conduct Class 10 mandatory exam in Feb and optional in May from 2026

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the implementation of its policy to conduct Class 10 board exams biannually starting from 2026, with the first mandatory exam in mid-February and an optional second exam in May for students aiming to improve their results. The results of the first examinations will be declared in April and results of second examinations will be declared in June. CBSE’s February 25 draft proposed biannual exams for all 84 Class 10 subjects. (Representational image)

This reform aligns with recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises reducing the ‘high-stakes’ nature of board exams.

CBSE’s February 25 draft proposed biannual exams for all 84 Class 10 subjects, but the final policy limits this to three subjects out of four subjects – science, mathematics, social science, and languages. Students passing the first CBSE Class 10 board exam can improve scores in three subjects in the second exam. Both the examinations will be conducted on the full syllabus meant for the year and the scheme of examinations will remain the same. Internal assessment will be conducted only once before the main examinations, CBSE said.

The national board received over 1.5 lakh feedback from stakeholders till March 9 on its draft policy, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told HT.

“We received feedback in an online format. The feedback shows that a majority of 64.4% students across the country favored having two board exams in a year. The teachers were a little bit reluctant about examinations in May due to excessive hot weather and showed concerns about summer vacations. We have informed the teachers that we will ensure that we finish the examinations on time,” he said.

“The CBSE received feedback that students primarily seek improvement in science, social science, and mathematics, as they typically score higher in other subjects and see no need to retake those exams. We added the option of sitting for examination of languages subjects too,” he added.

Those absent for three or more subjects in the first exam are ineligible for the second and will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category, retaking the main exams in February next year, according to the CBSE policy. “For students whose result in the first examination is compartment, such students will be allowed to appear in the second examination under compartment category,” CBSE said.

CBSE’s latest policy on examinations has drawn mixed reactions from teachers and students. While a section has appreciated the policy, others have raised concerns about the implementation

“CBSE’s decision to hold Grade 10 board exams twice a year is a bold step and takes the pressure off students, gives them a second shot to do better, and builds their confidence. The optional May exam is a great way to support learners in reaching their potential. However, pulling this off smoothly will need careful planning to manage schedules and resources so that the purpose is achieved,” Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, Delhi.

A Delhi government teacher who teaches Class 10 students said – “CBSE is giving an additional opportunity to students who may not perform well in the first main board examinations due to various personal reasons. This will remove stress from the student.”

A Class 10 student studying at a Delhi-based private school affiliated to CBSE said, “It will be advantageous to students to improve our marks in case we miss to give our best in the first board examination.”

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka in Delhi said that the new examination policy will compromise learning days and affect smooth functioning of school. She also said that this will impact the mental-health of students and teachers.

“Conducting CBSE Class 10 exams from February to June will strain teachers with exam and evaluation duties, disrupting the school’s academic calendar and compromising their summer vacation, potentially affecting their mental health. Allowing score improvement in three subjects may lead to student complacency and increased anxiety from prolonged exam preparation, despite the intended flexibility. Opportunities should be limited to students failing two subjects, facing medical emergencies, seeking score improvement, or representing the country in sports. This policy risks promoting a coaching culture, and schools with limited staff may struggle to mentor students for the second exam in quick succession,” she said.

According to CBSE, while sports students will be allowed to appear in the second examinations in the subjects whose examinations have coincided with their sports event, the winter bound schools’ students may choose to appear either in first examinations or second examinations in offered subjects.

CBSE has said that filing of List of Candidates (LOC) – a mandatory process for schools to register eligible students for board examinations – in the first examination will be compulsory.

“LOC for the second examinations will be filled in separately. However, no new names will be added to the LOC of the second examination,” CBSE said.

Earlier in March, the Parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports recommended that the examination fees not be hiked for all students, but only for those who are giving an additional attempt in the board examinations. In its draft proposal, CBSE had stated that examination fee will be “enhanced and collected for both examinations at the time of filling of LOC for the first time which would be non-refundable if once paid.”

Students’ main exam results will be available on DigiLocker for Class 11 admission if they skip the second exam. However, passing certificates will be issued after the second exam results. Photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation services will be offered only after the second exam results for both exams. Students failing the main exam can provisionally join Class 11, with admission confirmed based on second exam results.

Over 26 lakhs students are expected to register for sitting in CBSE class 10 board examinations.

Calling CBSE policy “Laudable and a much-needed step,” Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a post on X said, “This will reduce exam stress, provide more flexibility and foster joyful learning environment. A key recommendation of NEP 2020, twice-a-year exams is a student-centric approach and also aligns with global education practices.”

“Preparing students for two board exams will be challenging for schools. This can be tricky, especially since exams will be held during the ongoing academic activities in schools. Despite these challenges, we believe the new policy can benefit students by reducing exam-related stress. To overcome burden on teachers, we will provide them training to adapt to new exam pattern,” said Anju Soni, principal, Shiv Nadar School, Noida.