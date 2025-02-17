Menu Explore
Celebratory firing during wedding procession leaves 2-year-old Noida boy dead

ByArun Singh
Feb 17, 2025 12:48 PM IST

The boy was in his father’s lap when someone in the wedding procession fired in the air around 9pm as it passed through Aghapur village road and locals gathered on their terraces

Celebratory firing during a wedding procession allegedly left a two-year-old boy dead at Aghapur village in Noida’s Sector 49 late on Sunday, a police officer said. The boy was in his father’s lap when someone in the procession fired in the air around 9pm as it passed through Aghapur village road and locals gathered on their terraces.

Police said a case has been filed against unidentified accused. (HT PHOTO)

The officer said the boy was hit in his head. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.” Police said the boy’s family and neighbours alerted police and people in the procession which continued.

Anuj Kumar Saini, a local police officer, said a case has been under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Arms Act against the unidentified accused.” Efforts were underway to identify the accused,” he said.

The boy was the only child of his parents, who are from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and reside in rented accommodation in Noida.

