Centre appoints Govind Mohan as Union home secretary

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday appointed Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Govind Mohan as the next Union home secretary, who had held the crucial post for the past five years. Govind Mohan is currently posted as the Union culture secretary (Twitter Photo)

Mohan, a Sikkim cadre officer of the 1989 batch, is currently posted as Union culture secretary. He has been posted as officer on special duty (OSD) for now and will take over from Bhalla when the latter completes his tenure on August 22.

According to an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT), “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on completion of his tenure on August 22, 2024.”

As the home secretary, the Mohan appointment assumes significance ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, turmoil near the Indo-Bangladesh border, and terror attacks in J&K. In this crucial post, Mohan will be advising Shah on internal security and policy matters.

Mohan has earlier worked as joint secretary (in 2018) and as additional secretary (from 2018 to 2021) in the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Mohan was posted as culture secretary since October 2021.