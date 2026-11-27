New Delhi, The Centre has authorised states and Union territories to exercise powers related to funds and premises under the stringent Unlawful Activities Act, 1967, in relation to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation , which was declared an unlawful association earlier this month.

Centre authorises states, UTs to exercise powers under UAPA against Zakir Naik’s IRF more less

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In a gazette notification issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs invoked powers under Section 42 of the anti-terror law to issue the directive to state governments and Union territory administrators.

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The ministry had extended the ban on the IRF as an unlawful association through a notification dated November 13 under sections 3 and 3 of the Act.

"The Central government declared the Islamic Research Foundation an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 6182 dated November 13, 2026, published in the Gazette of India; in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967, the Central government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the state governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association," the notification said.

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{{^usCountry}} Section 7 of the UA pertains to the powers of the government to prohibit the use or transfer of funds, securities and other financial assets suspected of being used or intended for the purposes of an unlawful association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Section 7 of the UA pertains to the powers of the government to prohibit the use or transfer of funds, securities and other financial assets suspected of being used or intended for the purposes of an unlawful association. {{/usCountry}}

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It also allows authorised officers to investigate such financial dealings, whereas Section 8 empowers the government to notify premises, including houses and buildings, suspected of being used for the activities of an unlawful association.

Following the notification, the authorities can regulate access to a premises and restrict the use of movable properties found there.

On November 13, the Centre extended the ban on fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's IRF for another five years under the stringent UA. The ban was to expire on November 14.

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Naik, a resident of Maharashtra, was on a trip abroad when the government banned his organisation in 2016. Since then, he has been living in Malaysia. In 2017, his passport was also revoked at the request of the National Investigation Agency , which registered a case against him.

India has been pursuing legal and diplomatic measures against Naik since November 17, 2016, when the Central government declared his organisation an unlawful association citing allegations of promoting enmity and hatred between religious communities.

In May 2017, India approached INTERPOL for a Red Corner Notice against Naik, providing subsequent clarifications in August and October.

However, during its 102nd session in late December 2017, the Interpol Commission deemed the request premature because a charge-sheet had not been filed at the time of the initial application.

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Based on a fresh court warrant issued on November 24, 2017, the Indian agencies submitted a renewed RCN request to INTERPOL on January 3, 2018, a response to which remains awaited.

India had also formally transmitted a provisional arrest and extradition request to Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 19, 2018, after it was confirmed that Naik had been granted permanent residency status.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.