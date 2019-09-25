New Delhi -°C
Centre denies plan to reduce retirement age of its employees: Reports
There were reports that a stipulated time has been designated by the DoPT for the retirement of Central Government employees.india Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:35 IST
The government on Tuesday described as “unfounded” the reports that it is planning to reduce the retirement age of employees, according to sources.
The reports have been circulating, particularly on social media, that the Department of Personnel and Training has cleared a proposal under which government employees will retire at the age of 60 or after 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.
The sources in the government said the reports are “unfounded and baseless”.
There is “no such proposal”, they added.
