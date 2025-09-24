Centre extends tenure of CDS Gen Anil Chauhan up to May 2026

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan till May 30, 2026. He was appointed as the CDS on September 28, 2022. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan speaks at the Combined Commanders Conference 2025, in Kolkata. (PIB via PTI Photo)(PIB)

A statement of the Ministry of Defence said the government approved the extension up to May 30 or until further orders.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, upto 30th May 2026, or until further orders,” the Ministry of Defence statement read.

General Anil Chauhan is the second CDS to assume the post after General Bipin Rawat.

He was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981 and has had a distinguished and illustrious career with key appointments.

Gen Chauhan has also been awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services.