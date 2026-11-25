New Delhi: The government may undertake a comprehensive review of customs duties on hundreds of items, mainly inputs and intermediate goods, to rein in inflation, boost manufacturing and make exports competitive amid geopolitical turbulence that has disrupted global supply chains, persons aware of the matter said.

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Rising inflation is an immediate concern, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to tighten monetary policy by raising its policy rate in early December, they said, asking not to be named. The government could complement the RBI’s move by tweaking import duties on essential commodities and industrial inputs such as edible oil, pulses, raw cotton, graphite electrodes, chemicals, metals and energy products, they said.

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According to the latest government data, inflation as measured by the wholesale price index (WPI) jumped to 12.29% in October, while retail inflation, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), breached the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% in the month. The RBI’s bulletin on October 23 cited “renewed geopolitical frictions in West Asia and supply chain disruptions” that have amplified inflationary pressures.

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing on industry recommendations received through various ministries and departments, the government is compiling an exhaustive list of items on which changes in customs duty have been proposed. The changes would either lower input costs or protect domestic industry by raising import duties. A final call will be taken in the forthcoming Union budget after a thorough examination, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing on industry recommendations received through various ministries and departments, the government is compiling an exhaustive list of items on which changes in customs duty have been proposed. The changes would either lower input costs or protect domestic industry by raising import duties. A final call will be taken in the forthcoming Union budget after a thorough examination, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Depending on sector-specific urgency, the government may tweak customs duties on certain items even before the budget,” one of the persons said. A proposal to extend the duty exemption on raw cotton beyond December 31, for instance, is under consideration, he added.

The government exempted cotton imports from customs duty for five months from June 1 to ensure the domestic textile industry had adequate supplies of the raw material at competitive rates. On October 31, it extended the exemption by two months.

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The government is also reviewing customs duty concessions extended to nearly 1,200 special economic zones (SEZs) manufacturing units for goods they sell in the domestic tariff area (DTA). The concessions were meant to improve capacity utilisation at SEZ units hit by global trade disruptions, a second person said. Under the SEZ Act, goods cleared from an SEZ into the DTA are treated as imports into India and attract the applicable customs duties.

The relief was announced as a one-time measure and will end on March 31, 2027. But some industry segments want it extended for them because the global geopolitical situation has not yet normalised, he said.

The concessions cover nearly 500 products made from minerals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, leather and footwear, textiles, stone, ceramic and glassware, machinery and electrical equipment, aircraft and transport equipment, optical, medical and scientific instruments, and arms and ammunition. They do not apply to sectors such as agriculture, marine and processed food products, tobacco, marble and granite, gems and jewellery, toys and petroleum.