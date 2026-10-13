Centre launches financial literacy drive for villages of vulnerable tribal groups across four states

The Union ministry of tribal affairs (MoTA) has launched a financial literacy initiative to improve access to formal banking services and concessional credit among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across four states, officials said on Monday.

The Union ministry of tribal affairs (MoTA) initiative is called PVTG Vitta Samriddha Gram (PVTG V-SamGra) (PTI/ Representative)

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The initiative, called the PVTG Vitta Samriddha Gram (PVTG V-SamGra), has been launched in collaboration with the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC).

According to the officials, it was rolled out in Madhya Pradesh on September 27. Its first phase aims to cover around 200 selected PVTG villages in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh by March 2027, with approximately 50 villages in each state.

Ranjana Chopra, the MoTA secretary, said that the programme seeks to address gaps in financial awareness that often prevent tribal households in remote areas from accessing institutional credit, despite the presence of banks and other financial facilities.

“It will familiarise beneficiaries with concessional loan schemes, banking procedures, eligibility criteria and documentation requirements, while providing assistance in submitting loan applications. Seven financial literacy camps have been organised so far in Sidhi and Singrauli districts of Madhya Pradesh and Malkangiri district of Odisha, while another eight camps were planned in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh and three in Gajapati district of Odisha for the following week,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She further said that under the initiative, NSTFDC is working with its zonal offices, state channelising agencies, regional rural banks, branches of nationalised banks, non-governmental organisations and other local stakeholders to reach eligible households. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further said that under the initiative, NSTFDC is working with its zonal offices, state channelising agencies, regional rural banks, branches of nationalised banks, non-governmental organisations and other local stakeholders to reach eligible households. {{/usCountry}}

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“Field teams are engaging with families to understand their livelihood plans and explain how concessional loans and other credit facilities could support agriculture, livestock rearing and the establishment of micro and nano enterprises. The programme also aims to help prospective beneficiaries navigate the application process and make informed decisions about borrowing,” she said.

It may be noted that the initiative is being implemented in the broader framework of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), launched on November 15, 2023, for the socio-economic development of PVTG communities. The mission brings together interventions of nine central ministries across 11 areas, including housing, drinking water, education, healthcare, road connectivity, electrification and sustainable livelihoods.

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The government has identified 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one Union Territory. Many live in geographically isolated settlements and face persistent barriers to essential services and economic opportunities.

Officials envisage Phase I as both a delivery mechanism and a learning exercise to identify gaps in financial awareness, access to banking, documentation, and the suitability of livelihood activities. The findings will help determine whether village-level camps can improve access to formal financial services.

Following an assessment of the first phase, the ministry will consider expanding the programme in Phase II to include a broader range of financial inclusion interventions.

“The larger objective is to move beyond bank account ownership and equip vulnerable tribal households with the information and support needed to access institutional finance for sustainable livelihoods,” Chopra added.