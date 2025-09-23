Mumbai, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded that the Centre announce an assistance package of ₹10,000 crore for Marathwada, where rains have wreaked havoc, damaging houses and crops over the last few days. Centre must announce ₹ 10,000 crore relief package for flood-hit Marathwada: Uddhav

Thackeray, in a statement, said that once the government disburses the compensation into the bank accounts of affected persons, the banks should not deduct loan instalments from the sum.

According to officials, eight people have died and hundreds of houses and crops on more than 33,000 hectares have been damaged, as rains pounded the drought-prone Marathwada region over the last four days.

The state cabinet reviewed the situation at a meeting in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuring that the government was working to provide relief to farmers and other affected people.

Thackeray said, "The Centre should immediately announce an assistance package of ₹10,000 crore for flood-hit Marathwada."

Time should not be wasted in procedures like panchanama and studying rules pertaining to ex-gratia, he said.

The former chief minister said that after the compensation is deposited into the bank accounts of affected persons, banks should not deduct loan instalments from the sum, and instructions to this effect should be issued.

He further said that rules regarding "wet drought" should be set aside while providing aid.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis asked Thackeray not to politicise the flood situation in Marathwada.

"People don't expect politics during such a crisis. We are doing all that is needed to help people and farmers," he told reporters when asked about Thackeray's remarks on the government's "step-motherly treatment" to Marathwada.

"It is laughable that Thackeray should say this. Some parties want to indulge in politics," he charged.

To a question on demands that a wet drought be declared in the state, Fadnavis said, "It is not a question of wet drought. We are doing all that is needed as per the rules to provide relief."

He also said compensations for house, cattle, and crop damages will be given separately as per standing orders.

