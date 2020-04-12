e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre raps states over hurdles in smooth supply of essentials

Centre raps states over hurdles in smooth supply of essentials

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Centre on Sunday asked the states to ensure smooth interstate and intrastate transportation of goods, amid concerns of shortage of supply.

In a letter, home secretary Ajay Bhalla pulled up states for not adhering to previous guidelines and advisories enabling the movement of both essential and non-essential goods.

“It has come to the notice of this ministry that in some parts of the country, guidelines and clarification are not being implemented in letter and spirit. Specifically, trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods are being detained. Workers needed for operation for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods and other exempted categories are not getting authorization/passes for movement,” the letter said.

The restrictions on activities, specifically permitted by the home ministry, have the potential of creating shortages of essential commodities.

The letter said empty goods carriers should also be allowed on their way to pick up goods or return after a delivery.

Units involved in manufacture of essential items should be allowed to function without any hindrance. The letter also said that godowns and cold storages should be allowed to function during the lockdown.

Tens of thousands of trucks have been left stranded across state borders since the lockdown took effect on March 25.

The government has issued several advisories to state chief secretaries to ensure that smooth movement of goods takes place, seeking to avoid shortages.

On Saturday, HT had reported that the Centre had reached out to transporters to resolve problems being faced by stranded truck drivers, so that essential supplies could reach their destinations.

Transporters have also sought safeguards, including ₹50 lakh in insurance cover for those engaged in the supply chain and free medical treatment for those who test positive for the virus.

top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
No sponsor; limited clothes: How Gilchrist made DC IPL champs, reveals Ojha
No sponsor; limited clothes: How Gilchrist made DC IPL champs, reveals Ojha
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Aarogya Setu app: How to setup the Covid-19 tracking app for Indians
Aarogya Setu app: How to setup the Covid-19 tracking app for Indians
How does Coronavirus infection spread in hospitals?
How does Coronavirus infection spread in hospitals?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news