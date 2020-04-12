Centre raps states over hurdles in smooth supply of essentials

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:56 IST

The Centre on Sunday asked the states to ensure smooth interstate and intrastate transportation of goods, amid concerns of shortage of supply.

In a letter, home secretary Ajay Bhalla pulled up states for not adhering to previous guidelines and advisories enabling the movement of both essential and non-essential goods.

“It has come to the notice of this ministry that in some parts of the country, guidelines and clarification are not being implemented in letter and spirit. Specifically, trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods are being detained. Workers needed for operation for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods and other exempted categories are not getting authorization/passes for movement,” the letter said.

The restrictions on activities, specifically permitted by the home ministry, have the potential of creating shortages of essential commodities.

The letter said empty goods carriers should also be allowed on their way to pick up goods or return after a delivery.

Units involved in manufacture of essential items should be allowed to function without any hindrance. The letter also said that godowns and cold storages should be allowed to function during the lockdown.

Tens of thousands of trucks have been left stranded across state borders since the lockdown took effect on March 25.

The government has issued several advisories to state chief secretaries to ensure that smooth movement of goods takes place, seeking to avoid shortages.

On Saturday, HT had reported that the Centre had reached out to transporters to resolve problems being faced by stranded truck drivers, so that essential supplies could reach their destinations.

Transporters have also sought safeguards, including ₹50 lakh in insurance cover for those engaged in the supply chain and free medical treatment for those who test positive for the virus.