Centre sets up panel for framework on Indian varsity campuses abroad

The Centre has constituted a 16-member panel to prepare a framework for Indian universities to set up their campuses in other countries, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The panel, which is headed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) council standing committee chairman K Radhakrishnan, has been asked to submit the framework by March 17, an official said, asking not to be named. It comprises the directors of seven IITs — Mumbai, Delhi, Kharagpur, Madras, Kanpur, Guwahati, and Dhanbad — and the vice chancellors (VCs) of four central universities — Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University and University of Hyderabad. The director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is also a member of the panel.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in January 2021 amended its regulations and allowed the Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), including IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, Delhi University, and Banaras Hindu University, to set up campuses abroad after prior approval of the ministry of education and no-objection certificates from the ministry of external affairs and ministry of home affairs.

The amendments were made in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends that top universities should be encouraged to set up campuses abroad.

An official in the ministry of education said that the committee was constituted after IIT-Delhi submitted a proposal of opening centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt last year. “The IIT-Delhi proposal will be placed before this committee. Several other IoEs are also interested in opening campuses abroad. This committee will draw a comprehensive framework,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

A senior official at IIT-Delhi also confirmed that such a proposal has been submitted to the ministry.