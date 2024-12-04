Centre suggests 95% job quota for Ladakhis to key committee

The high-powered committee, constituted by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) for the development and protection of Ladakh, held a meeting with MoS for home affairs Nityanand Rai to discuss several demands, including statehood. At the meeting, MHA agreed on some demands, including 95% job quota for Ladakhis in the UT, people familiar with the matter said. Nityanand Rai (ANI)

MHA is yet to share the details of the meeting, which was chaired by Rai. However, the panel members said that the meeting was “productive”, and the government has also agreed on providing one-third reservation for women in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, and is also ready to discuss the four-point agenda proposed by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body during the next meeting.

The panel has made four key demands — statehood, inclusion under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts. “Our meeting was productive. We thank the Centre... for their commitment to ensuring 95% job reservations for Ladakhis in Ladakh; one-third reservation for women in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council...,” panel member Sajjad Kargili said, adding that the four main demands will be discussed in the next meeting.

A member of the Leh Apex Body, Lakruk Chering, confirmed that during the meeting the government agreed to reserve 95% jobs for the Ladakhis. “In the meeting, the government has agreed for 95% job reservation, reservation for women and designating our languages as official UT language. Additionally, the government has agreed in principle to hold a discussion on our four demands in the next meeting. The next meeting will be held on January 16,” Chering said.