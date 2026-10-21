Centre tells TV channels to pick panellists carefully, mute or cut feed if debates turn abusive

The Union government has asked television channels to exercise stricter editorial control over debates and panel discussions to prevent communal, anti-national, derogatory or inflammatory content from being aired, directing them to mute speakers, interrupt programmes or cut feeds where necessary.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the information and broadcasting ministry also cautioned broadcasters against live coverage of anti-terror operations and urged them to use verified facts, approved maps and artificial intelligence tools without compromising news accuracy.

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In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the information and broadcasting ministry also cautioned broadcasters against live coverage of anti-terror operations and urged them to use verified facts, approved maps and artificial intelligence tools without compromising news accuracy.

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Government asks TV channels to curb inflammatory debates

“Adequate editorial control (including, but not limited to careful selection and pre-sensitisation of the panellists/participants) should be exercised. Wherever necessary, immediate remedial measures such as muting, disclaimers, interruption or discontinuation of feed should be implemented in order to prevent airing of derogatory, abusive or inflammatory content,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory released on Wednesday said.

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{{^usCountry}} The advisory, which is addressed to all TV channels but is largely aimed at news broadcasters, also asks channels to stay away from live coverage of anti-terror operations, use only Survey of India-approved maps of the country in all their broadcasts and graphics, and limit artificial intelligence (AI) tools to an assisting role, without compromising the accuracy or authenticity of news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory, which is addressed to all TV channels but is largely aimed at news broadcasters, also asks channels to stay away from live coverage of anti-terror operations, use only Survey of India-approved maps of the country in all their broadcasts and graphics, and limit artificial intelligence (AI) tools to an assisting role, without compromising the accuracy or authenticity of news. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has observed instances of non-compliance with the provisions of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 by various private satellite television channels,” the advisory said.

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Advisory calls for verified reporting, approved maps, responsible use of AI

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This follows a meeting of the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which observed that several TV channels were not adhering to the Programme Code. The committee also emphasised that inappropriate behaviour or language should not be normalised on air.

Channels were also told to show “due caution, responsibility and editorial discretion” while airing violent, graphic or disturbing visuals, so as not to offend good taste or decency or cause unnecessary distress to viewers. On crime and violence, the ministry said reports must be based on verified facts and be balanced, so that false insinuations and half-truths are not aired.

Channels should avoid sensational reporting that may glorify or normalise unlawful or socially undesirable behaviour, and should not repeat or loop disturbing visuals excessively, the advisory said. “The use of appropriate blurring or masking techniques is suggested wherever warranted so as to not offend good taste and decency of the viewers,” it said.

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Special care is needed when showing visuals of crimes against women and children, the advisory said. Channels were also asked to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s repeated directions not to reveal the identities of victims of sexual offences.

For natural calamities, disasters and major accidents, the ministry said visuals should be time-stamped where necessary to avoid unnecessary panic among viewers, and reporting should be based on verified facts.

Broadcasters were also asked to tighten their editorial checks and make sure everyone involved in news gathering, editing, production and broadcast knows the Programme Code. They were encouraged to hold regular workshops and training sessions for their teams.