Centre working to include Chhath Puja in UNESCO cultural heritage list: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Chhath Puja, once a local tradition, is now becoming a global festival and the Union government is working to have it included into UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, which celebrates living cultural traditions passed down through generations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo from X)

In the 126th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, PM Modi urged people to buy swadeshi (indigenous) products this festive season, including at least one Khadi item on October 2, and share it on social media with ‘#VocalForLocal’. He also lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its century-long commitment to national service.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God and celebrated after Diwali, is a unique festival where devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun, and its grandeur is now visible globally, Modi said.

“Friends, I am very happy to tell you that the Government of India is also engaged in taking a big initiative regarding Chhath Puja. The government is working towards getting this sacred festival included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When Chhath Puja will be included in UNESCO’s list, then people from across the world will get a chance to experience its grandeur and divinity,” he added.

PM Modi also highlighted that the government’s efforts paved the way for inclusion of Kolkata’s Durga Puja in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in December 2021. “When we get such global recognition for our cultural festivals, the world will also learn about them, understand and participate in them,” he added.

Modi’s remark on Chhath Puja gaining global recognition comes just ahead of the Bihar assembly elections later this year, underscoring the political importance of the festival that symbolises devotion, discipline, and reverence for nature in the state.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told media in Patna that PM Modi has “touched the hearts of the people of Bihar” through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by highlighting the government’s push to get “Chhath Mahaparv”, like Kolkata’s Durga Puja, recognised on the UNESCO heritage list.

“This is a moment of pride for every Bihari and also a testament that our Prime Minister always gives priority to Bihar’s traditions and sentiments,” he said. BJP MP from Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said in a post on X that the proposal of Chhath Puja for the UNESCO list is “an extremely proud moment”, filling “Bihar and the entire country with pride.”

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, PM Modi said that during Navratri, Indians celebrate the festival of woman power. “From business to sports, from education to science, take any field — the daughters of our country are making a mark everywhere. Today, they are overcoming challenges that are difficult to even imagine,” he said.

He also introduced the listeners to two brave officers of the Indian Navy — Lieutenant Commander Dilna, and the other is Lieutenant Commander Roopa — who demonstrated courage and determination during the Navika Sagar Parikrama, a series of global sailing expeditions by Indian Navy women officers, showcasing women’s empowerment and India’s maritime strength. Both made history by becoming the first Indian women to circumnavigate the globe in double-handed mode.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said the upcoming Vijayadashami on October 2 will mark 100 years of the RSS, founded by Dr KB Hedgewar in 1925 “to free India from political and intellectual slavery”. He said MS Golwalkar’s words — “Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya Idam Na Mam”, meaning “This is not mine, this belongs to the nation” — inspire millions in RSS towards “selfless service, discipline, and sacrifice”.

“This journey of a century is as amazing and unprecedented, as it is inspiring,” he said.

Modi said October 7 marks Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, honouring the sage who gave humanity the Ramayana which highlights Lord Rama’s values of service, harmony, and compassion. “That is why, friends, when the Ram temple was erected in Ayodhya, a temple dedicated to Nishadraj and Maharishi Valmiki was also built alongside it. When you visit Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla, I urge you to visit the Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj temples,” he said.

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, PM Modi urged Indians to buy one Khadi product on October 2. “Say it with pride, these are swadeshi. Share it on social media with #Vocal for Local,” he said.

With Indians gearing up for shopping in the festive season, the Prime Minister emphasised that by choosing goods “made by the people of the country”, countrymen can honour artisans, support families, and empower young entrepreneurs.

Modi also reminded citizens that cleanliness during festivals should extend beyond homes to streets, neighbourhoods, markets, and villages. Wishing everyone for Diwali, he concluded by saying, “We have to become self-reliant, we have to make the country self-reliant; and the path to that lies only through swadeshi.”