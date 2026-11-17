Over 200 forest personnel have intensified their search operations in tracking a rogue elephant, locally known as ‘Kabra Kaan’ due to its patchy ears, which is responsible for the deaths of 16 people in Surajpur and adjoining Balrampur districts over the past six to seven months, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Arun Pandey said.

Tranquilising an elephant is a difficult process, particularly when the animal is in a herd and in a dense forest. (Representative file photo)

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“Tranquilising an elephant is a difficult process, particularly when the animal is in a herd and in a dense forest. The team is continuously tracking the tusker and will tranquilise it as soon as a suitable opportunity arises,” Pandey said, adding that around 200 forest personnel had been deployed for the operation.

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The forest department has received approval to tranquilise the elephant and fit it with a satellite radio collar to track its movements.

The latest incident took place in Umeshwarpur village of Surajpur district on November 12 when the elephant trampled a 45-year-old woman, identified as Dilaso, to death. According to forest officials, the elephant was spotted in the area around 11pm. Sensing danger, Dilaso stepped out of her house with her husband and son to alert neighbours. While her husband moved ahead and her son stayed behind to close the house door, she came face to face with the elephant and was trampled to death.

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A forest department team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The elephant later moved into the Udaipur forest area of Surguja district, where forest personnel are monitoring its movement.

The same tusker had killed two men in separate incidents on the night of November 8 and another man the next day in Surajpur district, officials said.

The state’s additional PCCF (Wildlife) has approved the proposal to tranquilise the elephant and fit it with a satellite radio collar.

According to the department’s order, the tusker has been moving across forest areas under Pratappur, Ghui, Surajpur, Rajpur, Ambikapur and Tamor Pingla ranges, posing a threat to human life and property.

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The Divisional Forest Officers of Surajpur and Balrampur have been appointed joint nodal officers to oversee the operation. Veterinary doctors and senior forest officials will assist the team. Trained captive elephants, known as kumkis, may also be deployed if required.

After the operation, the elephant will undergo a health examination and, if found healthy, will be released into its natural habitat. Its movements will subsequently be monitored, with reports submitted to the authorities every 15 days.