Chawri Bazar building collapse LIVE: Rescue ops underway; eyewitness says ‘woke up to crashing sound’

The incident was reported at 9:50am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station.

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were rushed to the scene, PTI reported, quoting officials.

The incident comes amid the peak festive season rush, with Diwali just around the corner. Wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and Lajpat Nagar see massive footfall of shoppers during this time.

Meanwhile, a more than 160-year-old Town Hall -- a Grade-I protected heritage building owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- also collapsed in Chandni Chowk, HT reported on Wednesday. In the incident, the facade, first floor, roof, walls of the main entrance porch and the clock mounted above it were left collapsed.

Last month, four people, including two children, were killed after a five-storey residential building collapsed in the capital's Seemapuri area.