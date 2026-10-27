Cheetah cub found injured in MP's Morena, shifted to Kuno National Park; suspected to have been hit

A 19-month-old male cheetah cub roaming in the wild in the Morena territorial forest division was found injured by a monitoring team on Sunday evening, prompting the chief wildlife warden to dispatch a State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) team to investigate the incident.

The cub, born to female cheetah Nirva, was rescued on Sunday night and shifted to Kuno National Park for medical examination and treatment. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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The cub, born to female cheetah Nirva, was rescued on Sunday night and shifted to Kuno National Park for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary assessment revealed injuries on its back, raising suspicion that the animal may have been struck by someone.

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"The cheetah has sustained injuries on its back and is currently undergoing treatment. Prima facie, the wounds suggest it may have been hit by someone," said Samita Rajora, Chief Wildlife Warden, Madhya Pradesh.

Forest department launches action

This is the first reported attack on a cheetah since the species' reintroduction in India. Notably, three cheetahs are currently roaming in the Pahargarh range, where the injured cub was found.

The area has been considered one of the most favourable habitats for free-ranging cheetahs.

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{{^usCountry}} Given concerns over wildlife security, particularly in the wake of leopard poaching incidents reported in the region over the past year, the forest department has deployed the STSF to probe the cause of the injuries and examine any possible links to organised poaching networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given concerns over wildlife security, particularly in the wake of leopard poaching incidents reported in the region over the past year, the forest department has deployed the STSF to probe the cause of the injuries and examine any possible links to organised poaching networks. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Two cheetahs kill calves near house in MP's Sheopur, spark panic among villagers

On July 23, the Uttar Pradesh forest department seized 10 leopard skins in Agra. Seven accused, all tribals from Sheopur district, allegedly confessed to poaching 10 leopards from the Kuno Wildlife Division, Sheopur Forest Division and the Chambal Sanctuary in Morena.

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"At this stage, we are examining all possible angles regarding the circumstances that led to the cheetah's condition. This is a serious matter, as the safety and security of cheetahs are of utmost importance, especially after the leopard-poaching nexus was busted in Sheopur and Morena," Rajora said.

The STSF will conduct the investigation along with the divisional forest officer, Morena and the field director of Kuno National Park.

Also Read: In a first, cheetahs to roam in tiger territory at Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

54 cheetahs in Kuno National Park

Under India's cheetah reintroduction programme, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia in September 2022, followed by 20 from South Africa in February 2023. Earlier this year, nine more cheetahs were translocated from Botswana.

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So far, 58 cubs have been born in Kuno, of which 40 have survived. At present, 54 cheetahs are in Kuno National Park and its surrounding landscape. Three cheetahs are housed in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, while two have been shifted to the Virangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Damoh district.