Chhattisgarh: 12 workers killed as bus falls into ditch in Durg; PM Narendra Modi offers condolences

Durg: At least twelve workers of a private firm were killed and 14 injured on Tuesday, after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in the Kumhari area of the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. A bus full of workers overturned in a mine in Durg, on Tuesday. The process of evacuating the people trapped in the bus is underway. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Durg collector Richa Prakash Choudhary said that the bus was packed with workers. The bus fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit on Tuesday night, the collector said.

"The bus carrying labourers fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital," Choudhary told PTI.

She said the injured had been shifted to AIIMS (Raipur).

"Twelve of the injured were referred and shifted to AIIMS (Raipur), while the remaining two are receiving treatment at a private hospital. All of them are currently in stable condition and we are providing them with the best possible care," she added.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The local administration has launched a probe into the accident.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to express his grief over the incident.

"I was saddened by the news of a bus, packed with employees of a private firm, meeting with an accident near Kumhari in Durg," he said.

"I pray to the Almighty to bring peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured employees. I wish them a speedy recovery,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of workers.

"The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)