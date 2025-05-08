Chhattisgarh girl who battled cancer is Class 10 board examination topper

RAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district who topped the state’s Class 10 board examination on Wednesday battled blood cancer for two years and recovered, her family said. Her familys said Ishika Bala was diagnosed with blood cancer in November 2023 (seen in photo with her father)

Ishika Bala, a student of Government Higher Secondary School in Gundahur village, Kanker district, secured 99.17% in the Class 10 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). She shares the top position with Naman Kumar Khuntia from Swami Atmanand Government Utkrisht English Medium School in Jashpur district.

“At times, I thought I wouldn’t be able to study further. But I didn’t give up. It is important to have confidence in yourself,” Ishika, who hails from a village in Pakhanjore area of Kanker, a Maoist-affected area, told reporters.

In November 2023, she was diagnosed with blood cancer while preparing for her Class 10 board exam. Her family said she had to skip the board exam last year due to her illness and underwent treatment at Balco Medical Centre in Nava Raipur.

“I want to pursue engineering and will opt for Maths in the next class. My ultimate goal is to become an IAS officer,” Ishika told reporters with her voice reflecting quiet determination.

“She defeated cancer with her willpower and courage,” said her father, Shankar Bala, a farmer.

“ Our entire family supported her through the treatment and motivated her to continue her studies. Her hard work has paid off,” he said.

Shankar said he would ensure the best possible education for his five children despite financial constraints.