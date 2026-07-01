Chhattisgarh hands over probe into mining rivalry-linked triple murder to CBI

The Chhattisgarh government has handed over the probe into the killing of three people, including a businessman, linked to a rivalry between two families over sand mining operations in the central Indian state’s Korea district in June, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The state home department issued a notification transferring the investigation on Tuesday. The state home department issued a notification transferring the investigation on Tuesday. (X)

Bharat Singh, 60, the businessman, Virendra Pratap Singh, 32, and Nagendra Singh, 53, were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a tipper truck hit their SUV, jamming its doors and preventing those inside from escaping. The assailants then allegedly poured fuel on the SUV and set it on fire. Those who tried to flee by breaking the windows were attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Bharat Singh died after being trapped inside the burning vehicle. Nagendra Singh and Virendra Pratap Singh succumbed to their injuries later. Four members of the rival Tripathi family were arrested in connection with the killings.

Police called the violence the culmination of a prolonged dispute between the Singh and Tripathi families over control of sand mining and stone-crushing businesses. Police said tensions flared after a confrontation between members of the two families on June 16. Later that night, Bharat Singh and his associates met the rival group following a phone conversation. The Singh family had been demanding a CBI investigation into the case.