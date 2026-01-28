Chhattisgarh IGP Ram Gopal Garg awarded police medal for meritorious service

Ram Gopal Garg, a 2007-batch IPS officer currently serving as the inspector general of police (IGP) in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has been conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day. HT sourced photo

A native of Bathinda, Garg is recognised for his expertise in integrating technology into modern policing. His notable contributions include the development and implementation of the Sashakt and Trinayan mobile applications, both of which have been instrumental in crime prevention and detection.

Garg’s innovative approach also earned him the first prize in the Prime Minister’s Silver Cup Case Study competition, where he demonstrated the effective use of gait pattern analysis to solve a complex bank dacoity case.

Beyond his technological initiatives, Garg was on a seven-year central deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he served as SP and DIG in Chandigarh and Delhi. During this tenure, he supervised several high-profile and sensitive investigations that successfully culminated in convictions.

His career in Chhattisgarh has seen him hold key positions as SP in Gariyaband, Koriya, Balod, and Durg, as well as IGP of the Sarguja and Durg ranges before his current posting in Bilaspur.