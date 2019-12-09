e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Chhattisgarh jawan on Jharkhand poll duty shoots commander dead, then commits suicide

Some CAF constables said the jawan had an altercation with his company commander over the issue of leave, But commandant of the 12th battalion of CAF, denied this was the case.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:34 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Police officials and others at the spot where a constable of the Chhhattisgarh Armed Force shot dead his company commnder before committing suicide, Khelgaon, Ranchi, December 9, 2019.
Police officials and others at the spot where a constable of the Chhhattisgarh Armed Force shot dead his company commnder before committing suicide, Khelgaon, Ranchi, December 9, 2019.(HT Photo )
         

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) deployed on election duty in Jharkhand allegedly shot his company commander to death before committing suicide in Ranchi on Monday morning, officials said.

Both of them died on the spot at Khelgaon area of the Jharkhand capital, according to the police. Two other constables also received minor injuries in the shooting, they added.

The deceased were identified as constable Vikram Rajwade and company commander of 4th battalion of CAF, Manaraipur, Melaram Turray.

The commandant of the 12th battalion of CAF, DR Achala, said the incident took place around 6.30am when Rajwade shot inspector Turray with his INSAS rifle before killing himself.

Some CAF constables said Rajwade had an altercation over an issue, probably about leave, with Turray.

Achala, however, denied leave was an issue with any personnel in the battalion.

“The company commander Turray had lodged a complaint a few days back against Rajwade for his habit of consuming liquor. I visited the jawans four days back to make them understand to check the habit in view of ongoing Jharkhand election,” Achala said.

The CAF team had arrived in Jharkhand on November 20 for the assembly elections. It moved to Chaibasa for the second phase of polls after being deployed in Gumla during the first phase.

“The personnel arrived in Ranchi from Chaibasa on Monday evening and they have to move to Hazaribagh on Tuesday,” Achala said.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 being conducted in five phases, which started on November 30 and will conclude on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News