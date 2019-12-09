Chhattisgarh jawan on Jharkhand poll duty shoots commander dead, then commits suicide

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:34 IST

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) deployed on election duty in Jharkhand allegedly shot his company commander to death before committing suicide in Ranchi on Monday morning, officials said.

Both of them died on the spot at Khelgaon area of the Jharkhand capital, according to the police. Two other constables also received minor injuries in the shooting, they added.

The deceased were identified as constable Vikram Rajwade and company commander of 4th battalion of CAF, Manaraipur, Melaram Turray.

The commandant of the 12th battalion of CAF, DR Achala, said the incident took place around 6.30am when Rajwade shot inspector Turray with his INSAS rifle before killing himself.

Some CAF constables said Rajwade had an altercation over an issue, probably about leave, with Turray.

Achala, however, denied leave was an issue with any personnel in the battalion.

“The company commander Turray had lodged a complaint a few days back against Rajwade for his habit of consuming liquor. I visited the jawans four days back to make them understand to check the habit in view of ongoing Jharkhand election,” Achala said.

The CAF team had arrived in Jharkhand on November 20 for the assembly elections. It moved to Chaibasa for the second phase of polls after being deployed in Gumla during the first phase.

“The personnel arrived in Ranchi from Chaibasa on Monday evening and they have to move to Hazaribagh on Tuesday,” Achala said.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 being conducted in five phases, which started on November 30 and will conclude on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.