Chhattisgarh police issue show-cause notice to Rajnandgaon SP over AK-47 firing video at Dussehra event

The Chhattisgarh police headquarters on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Rajnandgaon superintendent of police (SP) Ankita Sharma after a video of her firing an AK-47 during a Dussehra weapon-worship ceremony was widely shared, with officers flagging possible violations of prescribed weapon-handling rules.

Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma has been asked to explain her AK-47 firing during a Dussehra weapon-worship ceremony amid concerns over weapon-handling rules. (Video grab)

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The firing incident took place at the Police Lines in Rajnandgaon on October 20 during the traditional ‘Shastra Puja’ held on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Rajnandgaon range inspector general of police Ajay Yadav said.

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Yadav said the police headquarters had asked Sharma to explain her actions.

The video showed Sharma, dressed in a saree, firing several rounds from an AK-47 after the weapon-worship ritual. The headquarters also took note of comments accompanying the viral video, which officers said had raised concerns about safety protocols and could affect the dignity of the police force.

“After receiving the SP’s reply, I will record my observations and forward the matter to the police headquarters. Further action will be taken in accordance with the directions received from there,” Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} The video has triggered a debate over ceremonial firing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has triggered a debate over ceremonial firing. {{/usCountry}}

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Concerns over weapon handling

Retired IPS officer R K Vij said ceremonial weapon worship did not necessarily require firing. “The tradition is essentially about performing the worship of weapons, not firing them. Such firing carries the risk of accidents and should be avoided,” Vij said.

An IPS officer, requesting anonymity, said firing blank rounds, commonly known as ‘awazi kartoos’, was part of the Shastra Puja tradition followed across Chhattisgarh. Live ammunition was not used during such ceremonial firing, the officer said.

Former Indian Army officer K J Dhillon also raised concerns over the weapon-handling practices seen in the videos. In a social media post, he said basic safety precautions appeared to have been violated and questioned the manner in which the loaded weapon was handled.

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Another social media user, Army veteran Colonel Deepak Kumar, described the act as reckless and unprofessional and questioned the handling of the rifle after the firing.

Former Major L S Choudhary acknowledged shortcomings in weapon handling but said these should be corrected without discrediting her work in Chhattisgarh.

Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore was also seen firing an AK-47 in another video after Sharma.

Videos of police personnel firing weapons after Shastra Puja ceremonies in other districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Kabirdham and Bastar, were also shared with the media on Tuesday.